‘Pathetic weenie’ Ted Cruz buried by Morning Joe’s Donny Deutsch for latest suck-up to Trump

Members of the “Morning Joe ” panel were both appalled and disgusted after watching a video of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) pushing Russian propaganda and defending Donald Trump over the weekend, recalling the ugly campaign the president ran against the Texas Republican in 2016.
Addressing Cruz’s appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he accused Ukraine of meddling in the 2016 election, host Joe Scarborough marveled out at how the senator debased himself in the service of Trump after what happened to him in 2016.
After the host brought up the interview, MSNBC regular Donny Deutsch had a few things to say about Cruz.
“I want to go back to Ted Cruz as a man for a second,” Deutsch began. “Joe, you grew up in Pensacola, I grew up in Queens. What would your reaction be if somebody came after your father, if somebody came after your wife — the pathetic wienieness of him. I couldn’t wait to run against a guy like that and say what kind of man not only lets it happen, but then gets on the bandwagon of somebody who went after their dad, who went after their wife, called their wife ugly?”
“If somebody attacked my family, if somebody attacked my father and wife, I would spend the rest of my life actually focused on destroying their political career,” Scarborough replied. “I mean, I just would. I’d have no choice. That’s just — that’s just the way it is. That’s what a man does.”
Watch below:
