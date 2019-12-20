Pelosi’s impeachment stall will ‘drive Donald Trump into a rage’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s wait-and-see strategy on impeachment will drive President Donald Trump over the edge.

The “Morning Joe” host agreed that House Democrats should hold back on sending articles of impeachment to the Senate until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to a trial with witness testimony, but he said it also carried the benefit of driving the president crazy.

“I’m sure I have a blind spot here, there’s something procedurally that I don’t understand,” Scarborough said. “But at least from my vantage point, this morning on Dec. 20, 2019, I don’t see why Democrats should rush anything.”

“John Bolton yesterday said he had a lot to say, a lot to get off his chest,” Scarborough added, “but he’s not going to do that until the court orders him to do that. You have other witnesses that may be able to come forward.”

While that legislative and judicial fight plays out behind the scenes, Scarborough said, that will leave the president’s fate to twist in the wind.

“Based on my knowledge of Donald Trump,” he said, “every day that goes by where Donald Trump is impeached but not acquitted, that is a day that drives Donald Trump into a rage, and so Democrats should wait, they should negotiate, they should negotiate with Republicans and get the witnesses that both sides agree to and actually have a real Senate trial.”