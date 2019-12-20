Pelosi’s impeachment stall will ‘drive Donald Trump into a rage’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s wait-and-see strategy on impeachment will drive President Donald Trump over the edge.
The “Morning Joe” host agreed that House Democrats should hold back on sending articles of impeachment to the Senate until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to a trial with witness testimony, but he said it also carried the benefit of driving the president crazy.
“I’m sure I have a blind spot here, there’s something procedurally that I don’t understand,” Scarborough said. “But at least from my vantage point, this morning on Dec. 20, 2019, I don’t see why Democrats should rush anything.”
“John Bolton yesterday said he had a lot to say, a lot to get off his chest,” Scarborough added, “but he’s not going to do that until the court orders him to do that. You have other witnesses that may be able to come forward.”
While that legislative and judicial fight plays out behind the scenes, Scarborough said, that will leave the president’s fate to twist in the wind.
“Based on my knowledge of Donald Trump,” he said, “every day that goes by where Donald Trump is impeached but not acquitted, that is a day that drives Donald Trump into a rage, and so Democrats should wait, they should negotiate, they should negotiate with Republicans and get the witnesses that both sides agree to and actually have a real Senate trial.”
Trump snarls at evangelical magazine calling for his ouster in angry Twitter attack
President Donald Trump unloaded on the evangelical publication Christianity Today after its editor in chief came out in favor of his impeachment and removal from office.
The president trashed Mark Galli, who wrote the editorial condemning Trump's morality and urged evangelicals to drop their support.
"We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath," Galli wrote. "The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character."
GOP panicked Trump will act on his revenge fantasies and derail their impeachment trial strategy: report
President Donald Trump privately wishes for a TV spectacle in his impeachment trial, but his Republican allies in the Senate don't want to give him that.
The president believes a splashy trial will vindicate him and embarrasses Democrats, according to six sources familiar with his thinking, and outside allies are urging him to push for testimony from Hunter Biden, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and the anonymous whistleblower, reported Politico.
“We don’t want a quick technical acquittal but complete exoneration,” said one outside adviser who speaks to Trump.
Iran calls Mike Pompeo ‘loudspeaker for bullying’
Iran on Friday called US foreign policy "delusional" and its chief diplomat a "loudspeaker for bullying, deceit and disdain", a day after Washington announced new sanctions against Tehran.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, announcing the measures against two Iranian judges on Thursday, said Washington would also restrict visas for Iranian officials.
"They will not achieve anything this way," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.
"They have shown nothing to America's people and the world other than an inefficient, delusional, static and bullying foreign policy."