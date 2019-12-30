Quantcast
Connect with us

Pizza Hut driver fired after calling black customer the N-word and saying she ‘should be hung’

Published

1 min ago

on

A Pizza Hut in Lexington, Kentucky says that it has fired one of its drivers after they sent racist text messages to a black customer.

Local news station WKYT reports that a dispute between the driver and the customer started after the customer accidentally left a 9-cent tip on their delivery order.

The driver, apparently furious over the small tip, responded by repeatedly sending racist text messages to her roommate, whose number had been given while ordering the pizza.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your the type that should be hung,” the driver wrote in one text.

“You f*cked with the wrong food place, n*ggers!” they wrote in another.

The driver also told the customer that she had spit in their food.

Whatever sense of superiority the driver felt over the women was short-lived, however, because they took screen shots of her texts and showed them to Pizza Hut, which moved quickly to fire her.

“We were shocked by the driver’s text messages but have no reason to believe anyone’s food was actually compromised,” a Pizza Hut spokesperson said to WKYT. “Nevertheless the driver’s threats and language are completely unacceptable and she has been terminated as a result.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen

Published

35 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend's mass stabbing at a rabbi's home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.

As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the "son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants."

The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli's tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Shocking new Ukraine revelations could make McConnell’s impeachment scheme even riskier for GOP

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Shocking new revelations about President Donald Trump's pressure scheme against Ukraine show why additional witness testimony is needed in the impeachment trial -- and could prove costly to Republicans if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sweeps the whole thing under the rug.

The Kentucky Republican is hoping to make the trial as swift and painless as possible for Trump and Republicans, and but new evidence uncovered by the New York Times could complicate his efforts -- or potentially doom the GOP if he pulls off the sham trial, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

All the president’s bag men: Here are the Trump cronies who were indicted, convicted or imprisoned this year

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has seen an unusual number of his longtime associates indicted, convicted, or sentenced to prison over the last year.

Many of the convictions of Trump associates sprang from evidence uncovered during former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but some of them have also been tied to the president's more recent scandal with Ukraine that has resulted in his impeachment in the House of Representatives.

Below, we'll recap all the fates of Trump allies who have been indicted, convicted, or imprisoned this year.

Continue Reading
 
 