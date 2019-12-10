‘Political Madness!’ Trump melts down over pending articles of impeachment release
President Donald Trump started off Tuesday morning in a frothy rage — hours before Democrats were scheduled to release two articles of impeachment.
House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and Trump raged against the constitutional process that’s consuming his presidency.
“To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness!#2020Election,” Trump tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019