Pompeo defends military restraint on Venezuela
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear Monday that the United States did not plan a military intervention in Venezuela even as he vowed that leftist leader Nicolas Maduro would one day fall.
In a speech on Latin America, Pompeo renewed President Donald Trump’s promise to battle socialism across the hemisphere but said his policy in Venezuela is “mixed with restraint.”
“We’ve seen folks calling for regime change through violent means, and we’ve said that all options are on the table to help the Venezuelan people recover their democracy and prosperity,” Pompeo said at the University of Louisville.
“That is certainly still true. But we’ve learned from history that the risks from using military force are significant,” he said.
Pointing to hard-hitting US sanctions that include curbs on Venezuela’s key export of oil, Pompeo said that US efforts have been “realistic, within the capacity of American power.”
Trump since January has been demanding the resignation of Maduro, a leftist firebrand who presides over a crumbling economy that has led millions of people to flee.
But Maduro remains in power with the support of Russia and China and opposition efforts to install Juan Guaido, the young head of the National Assembly, have fizzled.
Pompeo nonetheless voiced confidence that Maduro would fall and suggested he may share the inglorious fate of Romania’s communist dictator.
“In July of 1989, Nicolae Ceausescu said capitalism would come to Romania when apples grew on poplar trees — and by December he was hanging from a rope,” Pompeo said.
“The end will come for Maduro as well. We just don’t know what day.”
Trump repeatedly has said that “all options are on the table” — words that Maduro sees as evidence of a US plan for a coup — but has spoken less on Venezuela as the months pass by.
Unlike on many of its international priorities, the Trump administration has found support on Venezuela, with most Western and Latin American nations also considering Guaido the interim president.
© 2019 AFP
‘That’s not how this works’: Trump buried for crying ‘hoax’ after refusing to send attorney to his impeachment hearing
Standing under an umbrella and bellowing over the sound of chopper blades, Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he is refusing to send a lawyer to his impeachment hearings because it is a "hoax" and a "disgrace."
According to the president, complaining about the hearings that are ongoing as he departs for London for NATO talks, "It's a disgrace for our country … The whole thing is a hoax."
Twitter commenters were quick to jump on the president -- who was remarkably silent on the social media platform over the holiday weekend -- for not understanding that he is hurting his own case.
Giuliani melts down after Fox host calls him a ‘toxic chump’ and urges Trump to dump him
Rudy Giuliani lashed out at Fox News host Steve Hilton on Monday, after the media personality called on President Donald Trump to dump his personal lawyer over the Ukraine scandal.
“It turns out that the former mayor’s own personal business interests are wrapped up in all this,” Hilton said on Sunday night. “To put it simply, he’s been trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with President Trump.”
“It’s time to dump these toxic chumps,” the Fox News host added.
Giuliani responded via Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1201526337724399618
Revelation that Trump and Melania ‘sleep on separate floors’ sparks range of reactions
An unauthorized biography of Melania Trump offers insight into the very private First Lady, including that she and her husband not only sleep in separate bedrooms but on separate floors.
CNN reports "Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography," reveals that this First Lady is "way more powerful and influential with her husband than you might think," and her "relationship with Ivanka Trump isn't as chummy as it was pre-White House."