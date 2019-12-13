‘Poor baby’: Internat mocks ‘whiny’ Trump meltdown complaining that impeachment ‘isn’t fair’

President Donald Trump couldn’t escape ridicule Friday night after he cried on Twitter that it wasn’t “fair” that he was being impeached.

The moment came after the president’s Twitter account was slowly growing in the overwhelming amount of tweets and retweets over the impeachment.

Trump's tweeted more today than Barack Obama did in February through December 2016. He's tweeted more in the past week than at any previous point. The graph below is nine hours old.https://t.co/v6vig9uXTb pic.twitter.com/7WNMBDERAX — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 13, 2019

It all came to a head when the Judiciary Committee passed the formal Articles of Impeachment out of the committee with a memo outlining the crimes committed and how they violate the president’s oath of office.

The internet quickly responded to the president’s meltdown in the tweets below:

#BREAKING: Man Who Inherited $400 Million From His Daddy, Went Bankrupt Six Times, Including Casinos (Yes, Casinos), And Yet Still Somehow Became President Despite Losing Popular Vote by 3 Million Complains Life Isn’t Fair#ArticlesOfImpeachment #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/d3NsgOi4n0 — Richard Frankel (@frankelrichard1) December 14, 2019

Chill man, chill — George (@george_baker11) December 14, 2019

The Supreme Court decided today to hear in March whether Trump must release his financial records to Congress. But Articles of Impeachment are more urgent than that. They must fast track the House subpoenas for the full transcripts, text messages, and voicemails to Supreme Court. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 14, 2019

The Senate does not acquit or convict with their vote.They only decide if he is removed from office or not. NOTHING that the Senate does can remove the impeachment charge that the House labels the President with.

The black mark of Impeachment will be with the bastard forever. — Darlene Flewelling (@auroradawns) December 14, 2019

“Not fair.” Classic entitled whine. — Decent Trial Lawyer (@DecentTrial) December 14, 2019

Or prison stripes! — bill klimik (@BKlimik) December 14, 2019

You love it. Gives you the chance to whine about being the victim again/still/forever. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) December 14, 2019

Chill out and watch a good old fashioned movie with a friend #BeBest — KateFinn (@KateFinnnnn) December 14, 2019

Let’s talk about fair.

Is it fair to cage toddlers? They did nothing wrong.

Is it fair to take away women’s basic rights? They did nothing wrong.

Is it fair to mock a 16 year old girl for wanting to save the planet? She did nothing wrong. Grow up. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) December 14, 2019

You sound really scared. Filling those depends tonight? — Francis Banancis (@Headfullofnigh1) December 14, 2019

You use the word unfair so much that I decided to write a song about it with my daughter. She'll be voting for the first time. It won't be for a baby. Full song here: https://t.co/AscoXf3cRM pic.twitter.com/33Rq2U0G1J — KevinlyFather (@KevinlyFather) December 14, 2019

"People are saying the Impeachment Hearings are going to have the biggest TV Ratings anyone's ever seen!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) December 14, 2019

