Earthquake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant
An earthquake struck Iran on Friday less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the country’s only nuclear power plant, monitors said. There were no immediate reports of any damage.
The US Geological Survey said the 5.1 magnitude quake struck 44 kilometres (27 miles) southeast of Borazjan city and at a depth of 38 kilometres.
Its reported epicentre is 45 kilometres east of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, on the southwest Gulf coast.
The Iranian Seismological Center said in a preliminary report on its website that the strength of the quake was 4.9 magnitude and that its depth was 10 kilometres.
The quake jolted villages near Kalameh city, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding there were no immediate reports of any damage.
“Based on assessments by the Red Crescent, and regional (authorities), we’re yet to hear of any damage,” it quoted the head of the province’s crisis centre, Jahangir Dehghani, as saying.
“We might have roads blocked in parts of the mountain due to the quake’s intensity,” he added.
The Bushehr plant, which produces 1,000 megawatts of power, was built by Russia after being delayed for years and officially handed over in September 2013.
The Islamic republic is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil and gas with 20 nuclear facilities planned over the coming years.
Its nuclear programme is at the centre of a dispute with the United States, which suspects Iran is trying to obtain an atomic bomb, something the Islamic republic vehemently denies.
Tensions have escalated between the arch-foes since May last year when US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 accord.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.
Iran sits on top of major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.
In November 2017 a 7.3-magnitude tremor in the western province of Kermanshah killed 620 people.
In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake in southeast Iran decimated the ancient mud-brick city of Bam and killed at least 31,000 people.
Iran’s deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in northern Iran, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.
Philippines’ Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
The death toll from Typhoon Phanfone's battering of the Philippines on Christmas Day has risen to 28, and will likely climb further, authorities said on Friday.
The storm, with wind gusts of up to 200 kilometre (124 miles) per hour, swept across remote villages and popular tourist destinations in the central Philippines on Wednesday.
Authorities on Friday confirmed 28 people had died, up from 16 on Thursday, as information came in from badly hit areas where internet and mobile phone networks had been cut.
"The likelihood is present that the casualty count will still increase. We're hoping against it," national disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal told AFP.
Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo
Canada's national public broadcaster confirmed Thursday it had cut out US President Donald Trump's cameo from the movie "Home Alone 2," but said the edit was made before he was elected.
When the CBC recently aired the 1992 Christmas film, some viewers and Canadian media outlets noticed Trump's scene had been cut out and wanted to know why -- especially because the US leader had said on Tuesday it was an "honor" to be involved in the movie.
"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, 'Home Alone 2' was edited for time," said CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson.
"The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president" in 2016, Thompson said.
MSNBC host Chris Hayes argues Mitch McConnell made a ‘big tactical error’ in Trump’s defense
MSNBC host Chris Hayes argued on Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a “big tactical error” by admitting on Fox News that he was in lockstep with President Donald Trump’s defense team as the coming impeachment trial looms.
In light of Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s criticism of McConnell’s claims of a complete alliance with the White House as the Senate takes over impeachment is was disturbing, and she said it might confuse voters, Hayes said the leader’s blunder has become clear.
McConnell last week said explicitly to Fox News host Sean Hannity that, heading into the trial, “there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”