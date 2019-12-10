READ IT: Democrats release proposed articles of impeachment against Trump
On Tuesday, House Democrats announced their articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The articles, which are expected to be marked up starting Thursday, include abuse of power for attempting to use military aid and a White House meeting to extort the president of Ukraine into investigating the Democratic National Committee and former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, and obstruction of Congress, for systematically instructing members of his administration to refuse to comply with subpoenas relating to the impeachment investigation.
Read it below:
Articles of Impeachment by RawStory on Scribd
