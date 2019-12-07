Quantcast
Connect with us

READ IT: House Judiciary Committee releases report defining Trump impeachable offenses

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, the House Judiciary Committee released a report outlining the impeachable acts committed by President Donald Trump.

“Our President holds the ultimate public trust,” said the report, titled “Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment,” in its introduction. “A President faithful only to himself—who will sell out democracy and national security for his own personal advantage—is a danger to every American. Indeed, he threatens America itself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report clarifies the procedures for impeachment, analyzes whether president can be “impeached for abuse of executive powers,” and “whether it is preferable to await the next election when a President has sought to corrupt that very same election.”

Read the full report below:

Judiciary Impeachment Process by M Mali on Scribd

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hammered by ex-intel officials for sucking up to the Saudis after Florida naval base shooting

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is taking heat from former U.S. intelligence officials for taking a very soft tone with the Saudi government after Friday’s shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

Not long after the shooter was identified as a second lieutenant in the Saudi Arabian military, the president tweeted out words of sympathy from the Saudi king after a phonecall, writing, "The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former right-wing presidential candidate scamming Americans with toxic bleach cure for cancer

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

Former diplomat and Reagan adviser Alan Keyes is a well-known gadfly who has run multiple times for president and for Senate, most famously against future President Barack Obama in 2004.

But lately, according to The Daily Beast, he has been involved in a different pursuit: the promotion of a dangerous pseudoscience scam known as the "Miracle Mineral Solution," or MMS.

The substance, which is actually just the powerful bleach chlorine dioxide, is supposedly a cure for everything from viral infections to infertility, and there was even a cultlike church known as the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, that promoted it as a gift from God. MMS has particularly taken root in developing countries like Uganda, but it also has a following in the United States, and many autistic children have been forced to drink it. Versions of this scam have even been promoted on Amazon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

American exceptionalism is killing the planet

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

Ever since 2007, when I first started writing for TomDispatch, I’ve been arguing against America’s forever wars, whether in Afghanistan, Iraq, or elsewhere. Unfortunately, it’s no surprise that, despite my more than 60 articles, American blood is still being spilled in war after war across the Greater Middle East and Africa, even as foreign peoples pay a far higher price in lives lost and cities ruined. And I keep asking myself: Why, in this century, is the distinctive feature of America's wars that they never end? Why do our leaders persist in such repetitive folly and the seemingly eternal disasters that go with it?

Continue Reading
 
 