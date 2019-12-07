READ IT: House Judiciary Committee releases report defining Trump impeachable offenses
On Saturday, the House Judiciary Committee released a report outlining the impeachable acts committed by President Donald Trump.
“Our President holds the ultimate public trust,” said the report, titled “Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment,” in its introduction. “A President faithful only to himself—who will sell out democracy and national security for his own personal advantage—is a danger to every American. Indeed, he threatens America itself.”
The report clarifies the procedures for impeachment, analyzes whether president can be “impeached for abuse of executive powers,” and “whether it is preferable to await the next election when a President has sought to corrupt that very same election.”
Read the full report below:
Judiciary Impeachment Process by M Mali on Scribd