READ IT: Law professor Jonathan Turley attacks impeachment process in opening statement

Published

6 mins ago

on

Law professor Jonathan Turley accused the Democrats of running a “slipshod” investigation of President Donald Trump — but said his alleged wrongdoing was still inexcusable.

The George Washington University Law School professor will testify Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee, and his 53-page opening statement will reveal his concerns with both the impeachment process and the evidence against Trump.

“It is not wrong because President Trump is right,” Turley says in the statement.

Read the entire statement here.


WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee begins impeachment hearings on Donald Trump

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

Early Wednesday morning the House Judiciary Committee -- led by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) -- will pick up where the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence left off well over a week ago, considering articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Late Tuesday the House Intelligence Committee voted to adopt and issue a report on the findings from the panel's impeachment inquiry, accusing Trump of misusing his office to seek foreign help in the 2020 presidential race.

House report on Trump-Ukraine scandal is also a damning indictment of Pence and Nunes involvement

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

The House Intelligence Committee released a 300-page draft report concluding that President Donald Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine into helping his re-election campaign.The committee, led by Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., concluded that Trump “placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States.”

This article first appeared in Salon

The report also implicates Vice President Mike Pence and top Cabinet officials as being “either knowledgeable of or active participants” in the scheme. The report also included call records showing that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the committee’s top Republican and former chair, had extensive contacts with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and his indicted associate, Lev Parnas. The records also showed that Giuliani made repeated phone calls to the White House during key events.

