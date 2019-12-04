READ IT: Law professor Jonathan Turley attacks impeachment process in opening statement

Law professor Jonathan Turley accused the Democrats of running a “slipshod” investigation of President Donald Trump — but said his alleged wrongdoing was still inexcusable.

The George Washington University Law School professor will testify Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee, and his 53-page opening statement will reveal his concerns with both the impeachment process and the evidence against Trump.

“It is not wrong because President Trump is right,” Turley says in the statement.

