READ IT: The full House Judiciary Committee impeachment report

Published

2 hours ago

on

The full 658-page report from the House Judiciary Committee was released in the wee hours on Monday right before the full House considers the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump later this week.

The report is House Democrats’ justification to charge the president with two articles of impeachment — obstruction of justice and abuse of power. A previous reporte issued by Adam Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee is also included.

You can download and read the report here [pdf document].


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Devastating’: Morning Joe panel digs into Fox News poll numbers showing growing desire to dump Trump

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Looking at the numbers in a Fox News poll released over the weekend that showed increasing support for the impeachment of Donald Trump, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough pulled out some highlights that he claimed should be causing panic in the Oval office.

In a word, the host called the newly released numbers "devastating."

"In the latest Fox News poll, 50 percent of registered voters think the president should be impeached and removed from office," co-host Mika Brezinski read. "Up one point since October. 4 percent think he should be impeached but not removed from office and 41 percent do not think he should be impeached at all."

Mitch McConnell’s multitude of political sins revealed in distressing profile

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Mitch McConnell finally has the power he’s longed for since he was a 22-year-old intern for Sen. John Sherman, but his ruthless march to become Senate majority leader has seen him abandon almost all of his stated principles — and earned him a lot of enemies.

The Kentucky Republican has been unpopular in his home state for years, but last summer saw his approval rating plunge to 18 percent after MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tarred and feathered him with the nickname “Moscow Mitch,” and he’s increasingly seen as “the man who sold America,” reported Rolling Stone.

Trump aides living in fear president will blow up their impeachment strategy: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's aides are looking at the Senate impeachment trial as an opportunity to show they can work together and not get torn apart by infighting and power struggles.

White House officials have settled into specific roles as the House wraps up its impeachment inquiry, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone will lead the president's defense in a Senate trial Republicans hope to make as quick and drama-free as possible, reported Politico.

