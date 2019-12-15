Rep Ocasio-Cortez blasts complexity of health care marketplace: ‘No one should go through this’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted the complexity of the health care marketplace on the day of the deadline to sign up for 2020 coverage.
Health care has been a major topic in the 2020 Democratic primary, with some moderate candidates defending the Affordable Care Act passed under President Barack Obama, while progressive candidates push for Medicare for All.
“Members of Congress also have to buy their plans off the exchange,” she explained. “That means I get to ‘choose’ [between] 66 complex financial products.”
“This is absurd. No person should go without healthcare, and no one should go through this, either,” she argued.
“While I am VERY thankful to finally have health insurance, it is a moral outrage that it took me *getting elected to Congress* for that to happen,” she continued. “The US needs to become an advanced society. That includes establishing healthcare as a right to all people.”
“And as someone who has now experienced many parts of the insurance spectrum (being uninsured, underinsured, and adequately insured) I don’t see how anyone can think our current healthcare system only needs a 10% improvement or a just few tweaks. We need Medicare for All,” she added.
Until then, she urged people to sign up under the current system.
“And once again, make sure to get insured if you can at http://healthcare.gov,” she urged. “Yes, it’s a pain. But it is worth it.”
“I know some folks are bristling at the fact that I am pointing that out, but we have to acknowledge the reality so we can move forward together,” Ocasio-Cortez added.
