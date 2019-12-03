Report details how Social Security has become rigged for the wealthy while leaving behind those it was designed to help
“The program’s become less progressive,” said Jim Roosevelt, a former Social Security Administration official and grandson of FDR.
The benefits of Social Security, a program designed to help vulnerable and low-income people, have since the 1980s become increasingly skewed toward the wealthy due to demographic shifts and soaring inequality, according to a new report.
Proponents of Social Security expansion, responding to the report (pdf) by Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, said the New Deal-era program’s increasing regressivity was not inevitable, but the result of lawmakers’ refusal to enact basic progressive reforms such as lifting the cap on income subject to the Social Security payroll tax.
“We have to expand the system. Social Security is extremely important to low-income people. They’re less likely to work in jobs that have private pensions, so it’s more likely to be their only retirement income.”
—Nancy Altman, Social Security Works
“The program’s become less progressive,” said Jim Roosevelt, a former associate commissioner for retirement policy at the Social Security Administration and a grandson of former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who signed the Social Security Act into law in 1935.
“It doesn’t take care of the people at the lower- and middle-income levels as well as it was intended do, and it needs to be updated,” Roosevelt said of Social Security in its present form.
According to the Center for Retirement Research report, which was published late last month, longer life expectancy among high-earners has allowed the wealthy to delay claiming their Social Security benefits, resulting in a larger payout. Lower-income people, by contrast, often cannot afford to delay claiming their benefits.
“Those who take the option of collecting early can claim benefits as early as 62, but they receive 5 to 6.6 percent less each year—a kind of early retirement penalty—depending on their age when they begin drawing payments,” the Boston Globe reported Monday. “Those who delay collecting until beyond their full retirement age get a credit of 8 percent each year up to age 70, the maximum age of eligibility.”
Anqi Chen, co-author of the study, told the Globe that “lower earners were supposed to gain more from Social Security.”
“But those who can’t wait to collect at their full retirement age are now getting penalized,” said Chen.
Nancy Altman, president of progressive advocacy group Social Security Works, said the new report is further evidence that “we have to expand the system.”
“Social Security is extremely important to low-income people,” said Altman. “They’re less likely to work in jobs that have private pensions, so it’s more likely to be their only retirement income.”
Social Security is by far the most effective source of retirement income.
— SocialSecurityWorks (@SSWorks) December 2, 2019
Altman has voiced support for Rep. John Larson’s (D-Conn.) Secure 2100 Act, which was introduced on FDR’s 137th birthday in January.
The legislation, which has over 200 Democratic co-sponsors in the House, would subject all income above $250,000 to the Social Security Payroll tax and expand the program’s minimum benefit.
“When President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act of 1935 into law, he stated that the legislation represented ‘a cornerstone in a structure which is being built but is by no means complete,'” Altman said in January. “Were he alive today, FDR would be gratified to see that Rep. John Larson and the over 200 Democratic co-sponsors are honoring his wishes by building on the foundation of Social Security.”
Unusual clash between Trump, Macron and Erdogan overshadows NATO summit
US President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on France's criticism of NATO strategy as "brain dead" on Tuesday, but French leader Emmanuel Macron doubled down and turned his fire on Turkey.
The three-way battle overshadowed the build-up to the alliance's 70th anniversary summit in London, threatening to derail efforts to show unity in the face of Russia and China.
Macron had tried to shake up the agenda of the meeting by demanding a review of NATO strategy, but Trump -- who arrived boasting that he had forced members to boost defence spending -- hit back hard.
"I think that's very insulting," Trump said of Macron's assertion last month that NATO's is experiencing "brain death" and should focus more on Islamist terrorists and on re-opening a strategic dialogue with Russia, branding it a "very, very nasty statement".
US diplomat fired by Trump-appointed ambassador for merely mentioning Obama in a speech: report
A career foreign service officer says he got fired by a Trump-appointed ambassador simply for mentioning former President Barack Obama during a speech.
Journalist Julia Ioffe reports in GQ that Lewis Lukens, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London, was fired shortly after delivering a speech at an English university in which he touted the benefits of America's relationship with the United Kingdom.
During the speech, Lukens told a brief story about how Obama had handled a disagreement over LGBT rights with the government of Senegal. The former diplomat tells Ioffe that Woody Johnson, the Trump-appointed ambassador to the U.K., approached him shortly after and told him to pack his things, seven months before he was scheduled to take on a new assignment.