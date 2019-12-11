Republicans are leaning towards a short impeachment trial in the Senate with no witnesses: report

A great deal of ink has been spilled about how strongly President Donald Trump performed among white voters without a college degree in 2016. But there is another, smaller group of voters that went for him by enormous margins that may well have been enough to give him Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania: voters who hated both candidates.

And this time around, a new poll shows that same group of voters is preparing to throw him out of office.

"As it turns out, while people who liked Trump and didn’t like Clinton voted heavily for Trump (as you’d expect), the current president also had an edge among people who disliked both him and Clinton," wrote Philip Bump in the Washington Post. "He won those voters by 17 points nationally — and by margins in the closest states that were likely enough to hand him the electoral college victory he needed." He additionally won "cynical" voters by 37 points in Wisconsin, 25 points in Pennsylvania and 21 points in Michigan — all of which had extremely close final results.