Republicans are leaning towards a short impeachment trial in the Senate with no witnesses: report
According to an exclusive report from Bloomberg, Senate Republicans are saying there’s a growing “early consensus” that a short impeachment trial that could see the GOP-led chamber “vote on a likely acquittal of President Donald Trump without hearing from any witnesses” is the way to go.
“Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said a growing number of the Senate’s 53 GOP members want to simply let House Democrats make their case to impeach the president and then hear a rebuttal from Trump’s team before moving immediately to a vote on the articles of impeachment,” Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan and Steven T. Dennis report.
Read the full report here.
Breaking Banner
‘Cynical’ voters may have won Trump the Midwest — but they could now doom him: report
A great deal of ink has been spilled about how strongly President Donald Trump performed among white voters without a college degree in 2016. But there is another, smaller group of voters that went for him by enormous margins that may well have been enough to give him Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania: voters who hated both candidates.
And this time around, a new poll shows that same group of voters is preparing to throw him out of office.
"As it turns out, while people who liked Trump and didn’t like Clinton voted heavily for Trump (as you’d expect), the current president also had an edge among people who disliked both him and Clinton," wrote Philip Bump in the Washington Post. "He won those voters by 17 points nationally — and by margins in the closest states that were likely enough to hand him the electoral college victory he needed." He additionally won "cynical" voters by 37 points in Wisconsin, 25 points in Pennsylvania and 21 points in Michigan — all of which had extremely close final results.
Trump has pastor who says Jews are going to hell deliver a speech at White House Hanukkah celebration
Just days after American Jewish organizations criticized President Donald Trump's anti-Semitic remarks in a speech he delivered before an American Jewish organization President Donald Trump added insult to injury Wednesday. At an early White House Hanukkah celebration the President asked an evangelical Southern Baptist pastor who believes Jewish people are going to hell to deliver remarks.
Dr. Robert Jeffress is among the closest of Trump's Evangelical Christian allies. A Fox News contributor, Jeffress regularly lauds Trump on the conservative cable channel while verbally obliterating the president's critics.
Breaking Banner
House Judiciary received classified evidence from House Intel just prior to impeachment markup
Hours before the House Judiciary Committee began debating the articles of impeachment into President Donald Trump, the committee received new, classified evidence.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) had given the administration a Wednesday deadline to declassify the evidence, but Vice President Mike Pence's office ignored the deadline, so Schiff sent the evidence anyway.
At issue is a "supplemental submission" from Jennifer Williams, the special advisor for Europe and Russia in Pence's office.
The document contains information about a Sept. 18, 2019 phone call between pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.