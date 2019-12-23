Republicans are on a ‘demographic death march’ by pledging their loyalty to Trump: Ex-GOP congressman

On CNN Monday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) issued a dire warning to his party that they are losing a key stronghold of voter support for their embrace of President Donald Trump — and that he has put them on a “demographic death march.”

“It’s pretty clear to me that that many Republicans, particularly Republican leaders, they’ve gone full in with Donald Trump,” said Dent. “They see it to their advantage to be closely embracing him. I think by so fully embracing Trumpism, though, they’re creating problems for their own members. Particularly in the suburbs. Trumpism is not playing well [in] the suburbs, and Republicans have been getting wiped out in the suburbs.”

“So I think the real debate that Republicans are going to need to have someday is, what is this party going to look like after Donald Trump?” continued Dent. “Is Trumpism going to die when Donald Trump leaves office, this whole notion of nativism, isolationism and protectionism, loyalty to a man? I mean, is the party going to get serious about halting this demographic death march that it’s on right now? We’ve got to become a party that’s more inclusive, that’s more socially tolerant, that embraces free markets, and that is more constructively engaged internationally.”

“We have to get their heads right on this,” concluded Dent. “By fully embracing Donald Trump as so many have, I think that they’re ignoring the real political problems that we faced in the elections of 2017, ’18, and ’19.”

