Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans have lost any hope of getting minority votes for at least a generation due to Trump: GOP strategist

Published

7 mins ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC late Monday, GOP strategist Rick Tyler explained that the Republican Party can kiss any hope of regaining votes from minority groups goodbye for at least a generation due to Donald Trump.

According to Newsweek, Tyler explained, “The GOP had done a ‘really bad job’ of recruiting minority members, and argued it was ‘just a matter of time’ before states and House districts had minority-majority populations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was concerned about the Republican Party’s recruitment of women and minorities. But I’m less concerned about the Trump party, because I don’t believe… there is a Republican Party left,” Tyler explained. “If you want to talk about the Republicans as they exist today: if you don’t recruit minorities and you don’t recruit women, it’s just math, it’s just a matter of time before those minorities become majorities, or at least you’ll have minority-majority populations in many states and many districts.”

“I think we’ve had such a setback it may be a generation before Republicans have a hope of winning back them if we can ever reconstitute Republicanism,” he added. “Because we don’t have Republicanism anymore, we have Trumpism.”

You can watch the clip here.

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans have lost any hope of getting minority votes for at least a generation due to Trump: GOP strategist

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC late Monday, GOP strategist Rick Tyler explained that the Republican Party can kiss any hope of regaining votes from minority groups goodbye for at least a generation due to Donald Trump.

According to Newsweek, Tyler explained, "The GOP had done a 'really bad job' of recruiting minority members, and argued it was 'just a matter of time' before states and House districts had minority-majority populations."

"I was concerned about the Republican Party's recruitment of women and minorities. But I'm less concerned about the Trump party, because I don't believe... there is a Republican Party left," Tyler explained. "If you want to talk about the Republicans as they exist today: if you don't recruit minorities and you don't recruit women, it's just math, it's just a matter of time before those minorities become majorities, or at least you'll have minority-majority populations in many states and many districts."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Republicans have a coordinated attack to assure an electoral victory in 2020

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

Set aside the would-be political boomerang effects of impeachment or even of having a presidential reelection candidate who seems to draw sustenance from public insults and personal boasts.

If you’re the Republican Party, apparently it is not enough to use the power of incumbency for reelection, or the argument that you cut taxes or that Donald Trump has been “keeping promises”—at least in a sort-of manner.

Republicans have tagged a coordinated attack on the voter rolls to try to assure electoral victory. Rather than celebrate the fact that more voters may want to join the 40% of us who troop loyally to the polls on all sides, Republicans repeatedly seems to be targeting those who might vote against them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Congress wants to look inside the bank that fronted Donald Trump $2 billion

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

Just try phoning Trump’s private banker Rosemary T. Vrablic at Deutsche Bank’s U.S. headquarters in Manhattan. Back in 2017, before too many bankers involved with Deutsche Bank started turning up dead, Trump once dared reporters to call her, saying she was the “the head” of the bank and “the boss.”

The good news is that Vrablic, 58, is alive. That is not something to take for granted when you look at two dead Deutsche Bank executives with ties to Trump, Russia and possibly at dead pedophile money man Jeffrey Epstein. One banker was found hanged in 2014 and one in November.

Continue Reading
 
 