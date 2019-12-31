Republicans have lost any hope of getting minority votes for at least a generation due to Trump: GOP strategist

Appearing on MSNBC late Monday, GOP strategist Rick Tyler explained that the Republican Party can kiss any hope of regaining votes from minority groups goodbye for at least a generation due to Donald Trump.
According to Newsweek, Tyler explained, “The GOP had done a ‘really bad job’ of recruiting minority members, and argued it was ‘just a matter of time’ before states and House districts had minority-majority populations.”
“I was concerned about the Republican Party’s recruitment of women and minorities. But I’m less concerned about the Trump party, because I don’t believe… there is a Republican Party left,” Tyler explained. “If you want to talk about the Republicans as they exist today: if you don’t recruit minorities and you don’t recruit women, it’s just math, it’s just a matter of time before those minorities become majorities, or at least you’ll have minority-majority populations in many states and many districts.”
“I think we’ve had such a setback it may be a generation before Republicans have a hope of winning back them if we can ever reconstitute Republicanism,” he added. “Because we don’t have Republicanism anymore, we have Trumpism.”
You can watch the clip here.
