Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans in Nevada and Idaho linked to Washington legislator in domestic terrorism scandal: reports

Published

1 min ago

on

The domestic terrorism scandal that has Washington state Rep. Matt Shea facing calls for resignation or expulsion has spread beyond the state.

The Washington House of Representatives issued a 108-page report on Shea’s support for domestic terrorism.

Shea has been extremely controversial in Washington, where he wrote a bloodthirsty “biblical war” manifesto. Shea has also sought to have parts of Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming form a 31st state that would be something of like a wildlife sanctuary, but for Christian conservatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s either going to be bloodshed or Liberty State,” Rene’ Holaday, Shea’s legislative assistant threatened in May.

On Saturday, Shea invoked President Donald Trump and refused to resign.

Now elected officials in Nevada and Idaho have been caught up in the scandal.

“Findings that a Washington state lawmaker participated in domestic terrorism during a high-profile armed standoff in Oregon has drawn new attention to Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore’s ties to the so-called Patriot Movement,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Saturday.

The Bundy family standoffs are part of the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Less than a month before the Oregon standoff, the Coalition of Western States expressed support for the family in the middle of the land dispute, writing in a statement to reporters that federal land management agencies were grossly mismanaged,” the newspaper reported. “COWS was founded by Shea, the report found, as part of ‘a strategy for leadership over future Patriot Movement armed resistance against the federal government.’”

“In the December 2015 statement to reporters, Shea was the chairman of COWS, and Fiore was listed as the Nevada coordinator, one of about a dozen top members,” the newspaper noted. “The report accused Shea of engaging in counterintelligence in opposition to law enforcement, supporting the training of young people to fight a holy war and other acts it deemed tantamount to terrorism, and it also found that he often coordinated with other COWS members.”

Extremism expert David Neiwert, author of the 2017 book Alt-America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump, was shocked to see Fiore attempt to distance herself from Shea in a thread on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Neiwert posted Facebook photo of former Nevada state Rep. Shelly Shelton, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Sharon Engelson, and Washington state Rep. Matthew Shea.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks his critics as ‘the dumbest human beings on earth’ in angry rant to far-right youth

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump took a break from his two week Florida vacation to address a far-right political organization that seeks to political mobilize young conservatives.

The president addressed the Turning Point USA summit in West Palm beach on Saturday.

The crowd was warmed up by right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh, who told the audience "Climate change is a hoax. Don't believe it."

When Trump lashed out his critics during his speech, which occurred only days after Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Banksy unveils ‘Scar of Bethlehem’ nativity scene in the occupied West Bank

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

A manger scene juxtaposed against concrete blocks seemingly pierced by a mortar shell: with Christmas looming, the latest Bethlehem offering by secretive artist Banksy appeared Saturday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Dubbed the "Scar of Bethlehem", the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph are backlit through damaged concrete, chiseled pockmarks exploding out from a gaping hole in four directions to approximate the Christmas Star.

The work is installed at Banksy's Walled-Off Hotel, where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel to cut off the occupied West Bank from Israeli territory.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump Town’: Vanilla Ice pitched Don Jr on buying $1 billion Florida trailer court for his dad’s presidential library

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is considering a Florida trailer court as the location of his presidential library, according to The Palm Beach Post.

"A Palm Beach County trailer park could be the site of a future Donald J. Trump presidential library. That’s the vision of James Arena, a real estate broker and resident of Briny Breezes, the 43-acre coastal town just south of Boynton Beach that’s made up entirely of a mobile home park," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 