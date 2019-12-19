BUSTED: GOP lawmaker accused of supporting domestic terrorism in Washington state legislature report

On Thursday, the Seattle Times reported that state Rep. Matt Shea, who represents a district in eastern Washington state, has been named as a supporter of domestic terrorism in a 108-page report issued by the Washington House of Representatives.

According to the report, Shea — who has been broadly disavowed by Republicans after a series of exposes on his ties to far-right groups and his secret discussions with antigovernment extremists about surveilling and violently targeting liberal activists — helped militia leader Ammon Bundy “in the planning and preparation” of the armed seige on the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016.

“Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period,” said the report. “In one conflict Representative Shea led covert strategic pre-planning in advance of the conflict.”

The report is being forwarded to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Shea is facing overwhelming pressure from both the Democratic and GOP caucus to step down.

“This is about a state lawmaker who, according to the investigative findings, engaged in an act of domestic terrorism rather than choosing political or legal avenues to change laws and policies he disagrees with,” said state House Speaker Laurie Jenkins. “This is why we believe formal action needs to be taken that sends a clear message upholding the values of a free and democratic society, and supports the safety of all Washingtonians.”

