BUSTED: GOP lawmaker accused of supporting domestic terrorism in Washington state legislature report

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Thursday, the Seattle Times reported that state Rep. Matt Shea, who represents a district in eastern Washington state, has been named as a supporter of domestic terrorism in a 108-page report issued by the Washington House of Representatives.

According to the report, Shea — who has been broadly disavowed by Republicans after a series of exposes on his ties to far-right groups and his secret discussions with antigovernment extremists about surveilling and violently targeting liberal activists — helped militia leader Ammon Bundy “in the planning and preparation” of the armed seige on the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016.

“Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period,” said the report. “In one conflict Representative Shea led covert strategic pre-planning in advance of the conflict.”

The report is being forwarded to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Shea is facing overwhelming pressure from both the Democratic and GOP caucus to step down.

“This is about a state lawmaker who, according to the investigative findings, engaged in an act of domestic terrorism rather than choosing political or legal avenues to change laws and policies he disagrees with,” said state House Speaker Laurie Jenkins. “This is why we believe formal action needs to be taken that sends a clear message upholding the values of a free and democratic society, and supports the safety of all Washingtonians.”

Trump’s advisers repeatedly assured him for weeks Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t have the votes for impeachment: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, The New York Times published an analysis of President Donald Trump's political position in the wake of being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

One of the key takeaways, according to reporters Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman, Jeremy Peters, and Elaina Plott, is that until the final hours, Trump didn't really believe he was going to be impeached — because his advisers had been telling him as much.

"For Mr. Trump, the day after found him still a little shellshocked, according to people close to him," stated the report. "Despite the clear momentum behind impeachment among Democrats in recent weeks, some of Mr. Trump’s advisers tried to convince him — and themselves — that Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not have the votes and might not even bring the articles of impeachment to the floor, despite warnings from the White House director of legislative affairs, Eric Ueland, that the votes were there."

2020 Election

Democratic debate ‘goes to black’ in Beijing — as candidates were asked about China’s human rights record: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, 2020 Democratic Party hopefuls gathered on stage in Los Angeles for an internationally broadcast debate.

CNN international correspondent Will Ripley was watching the debate in Beijing -- when his feed cut out.

"CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang," Ripley reported, with a picture of his blank screen.

https://twitter.com/willripleyCNN/status/1207843427771023360

https://twitter.com/JamesFallows/status/1207844777040982017

Debate viewers complain moving background is making them sick: ‘Are they trying to make us all nauseous?’

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Viewers were outraged about a moving background used by PBS and Politico in Thursday debate among Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls.

Multiple people complained that the moving set gave them motion sickness.

Here's some of what people were saying about the debate stage:

https://twitter.com/elisefoley/status/1207829369705635840

https://twitter.com/Green_Footballs/status/1207839545078747137

https://twitter.com/Delavegalaw/status/1207841367021408256

https://twitter.com/jerekeys/status/1207834581539393536

https://twitter.com/TomMcNaught1/status/1207835585320226816

