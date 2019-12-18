Republicans say privately that they know and understand what Trump did was wrong: Carl Bernstein
Republicans are speaking privately to reporters and revealing that they want nothing to do with President Donald Trump and his unethical or illegal actions.
“We have a republican party that does not want to participate in the reality of what this president has done,” said veteran Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein. “And that’s far different than we’ve had in other impeachments, particularly the Nixon impeachment. The idea that, given the grievous nature of this president’s offenses, and what he’s been accused of. Even if there are Republicans who believe, in fact, he’s innocent, the willingness of the Republicans to fall in line without any serious questioning, without any presentation of evidence of their own that would contradict what he would do.”
It’s for this reason, Bernstein said he believes America is “in a very dangerous place.”
“What comes to mind watching Trump is, he is a demagogue like Joe McCarthy, but far more dangerous because he is the president of the United States,” he went on. “Again, going back to the Republican Party, there was mention made by someone on the air about a senator who took on McCarthy from the Republican Party. And a great senator who really challenged him and was the beginning of the end of McCarthy. We’ve seen nothing like that from Republicans who understand and talk to us as reporters about his lying about the fact that they know that he has not defended the Constitution.”
He explained that it wasn’t “most” of the Republicans seen on the floor of the House Wednesday but “a good number in the Senate and House” who talk to reporters about it off the record.
Host Don Lemon noted that the speech Trump made in Michigan was the longest of his presidency, which former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean said is a clear indication the president is troubled by the impeachment.
“He is not used to being told what he can and cannot do,” Dean explained. “He spent his entire life getting away with whatever he wanted to get away with. And somebody is finally called him on it and put a real mark on his career that he didn’t want or dream would happen.”
He also agreed with Bernstein that a strong Republican is needed, who is willing to take Trump down.
Trump could have gotten out of impeachment if it weren’t for his pride: CNN’s Chris Cuomo
During the late-night "hand-off" between CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, the former explained how the president could have gotten himself out of being the third president in history to be impeached. What stopped him, according to Cuomo, was Trump's pride.
"He did what he did. He said what he said," Cuomo said. "That -- nobody else deserves any blame for. However, he could have not been impeached, there's a likelihood, if he had played this differently. If he had been compelled by himself or any of the voices or the Republicans, as you suggest, to admit that he did something wrong, but he didn't do it for the reasons that the Democrats are accusing him of, and he doesn't want foreign interference, he may have aroid avoided this because Nancy Pelosi did not want to go down this road when a lot of other Democrats did, and it was a tough push for them."
WATCH: Doug Collins claims to refute all ‘the facts’ of impeachment — in only 9 seconds
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday said that Republicans had refuted all "the facts" surrounding the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Collins made his argument during a House floor debate about the articles of impeachment.
"I think the speakers are not working on the majority side because I have talked about, many of our members have talked about the facts," he insisted, responding to Democratic lawmakers who disagree.
"Let's just go over them real quickly," Collins continued. "No pressure, no conditionality, no -- nothing was ever denied [Ukraine]. When they got through, they actually got the money and they never did anything for it."
FLASHBACK: Trump chided Pelosi in 2008 for not impeaching Bush for telling lies about Iraq
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will go down as the "worst Speaker" in American history because of her decision to support articles of impeachment against him.
There was a time, however, when Trump believed Pelosi deserved criticism for not impeaching a Republican president.