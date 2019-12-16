Republicans to argue key witnesses Trump banned from testifying can’t be heard in Senate impeachment trial
It’s been less than a day since Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he has a list of four critical witnesses who should testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and already Republicans have served up their stonewalling talking points.
Leader Schumer wants former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, current White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and two White House officials tied to Mulvaney to testify.
And the Republicans – unofficially for now – have already let it be known the answer will be no.
Why?
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Republicans are saying they will not call on any of those “preferred” witnesses because they did not testify before any of the House Committees in the impeachment inquiry. The House tried to have both testify but the White House blocked those requests and the Chairmen decided it was not worthwhile to take what could have been months – possibly eight months – to go through the courts when Trump is currently attempting to use foreign actors to once again help him win the election.
Republicans are saying “there’s no need to hear from these four individuals because that was actually the House’s job,” Raju reports.
“According to the Republicans the House was actually the fact-finding body that was the one that was supposed to hear from, get testimony from the four individuals,” he adds. “It was the decision by House Democrats not to go to court to try to enforce their subpoenas to compel these people.”
Expect this to be Senate GOP argument against Schumer proposal, per sources: Senate trial is not venue for fact-finding; House is. And Dems chose not to go to court to get Mulvaney and Bolton so it's on them, they'll say

Though four GOP sens could break ranks and change calculus
Though four GOP sens could break ranks and change calculus pic.twitter.com/fsU6axxHTe
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 16, 2019
CNN’s John King inexplicably calls the Republicans’ response a “game of chess.”
In October Mulvaney infamously bragged that Trump did demand a quid pro quo with Ukraine, telling the American people to “get over it.”
Senators are required to take a ‘special oath’ for impeachment — but some Republicans have already violated it: legal experts
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee) have made it abundantly clear that if President Donald Trump is indicted on articles of impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives — which is likely — and those articles go to the U.S. Senate for consideration, they have no intention of seriously considering the evidence. And legal experts Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic, in a December 16 article for The Atlantic, emphasize that both of those high-ranking Republicans are failing to perform their constitutional duties as U.S. senators.
‘I will vote yes’: Lone Utah Democratic congressman announces support for impeachment ‘with a heavy heart’
The only Democratic U.S. congressional representative in Utah said that he will vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.
Rep. Ben McAdams made the announcement at a press conference on Monday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
“My duty is to the Constitution, and to our country,” McAdams said in a statement made from the Murray City Hall. “What the president did was wrong. His actions warrant accountability. I cannot turn a blind eye there by condoning this president and future presidents Republican or Democrat, to do the same. The evidence for me is clear: The president abused the power of his office by demanding a foreign government perform a personal favor. He obstructed Congress and its constitutional duty of oversight by withholding certain documents and central witnesses.”
Giuliani drops stunning confession — and undermines Trump’s defense against impeachment again
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has undermined President Donald Trump's defense in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry -- again.
In an interview with The New Yorker, Giuliani admitted that he got former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired so that he could more easily pursue his efforts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.