Rick Santorum blasted by CNN’s Begala for blatant lie in effort to defend Trump

Former GOP Senator Rick Santorum ran into some major pushback on CNN on Sunday morning as he tried to dismiss the Donald Trump articles of impeachment headed to a full House vote by saying there was a stronger case against former President Bill Clinton.

Sitting on a “State of the Union” panel with host Jake Tapper, the conservative CNN contributor addressed the charges against the president by saying, “There are two issues. The one I have the most problem with is the second article.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obstruction of Congress,” Tapper helpfully added.

“If you don’t comply you could be impeached and every president will be impeached if they say we’ll not give you what you asked for,” Santorum claimed. “And I think that is reckless on the part of Democrats and would be stunned if more Democrats don’t vote against that than the first one.”

“I don’t think what the president did was right in that conversation,” he continued. “I don’t think it was anywhere near impeachable and I’ll say to my good friend Paul [Begala] who was with Bill Clinton, every Democrat agreed what the president did was illegal in 1999 –”

“It was bologna,” co-panelist Begala snapped before correcting him. “They said it wrong .”

“Oh, no, no. He committed — Democrat after Democrat walked to the floor and said he broke the law and perjured himself,” Santorum shot back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He didn’t, he didn’t violate any law,” Begala replied.

“He admitted he committed perjury,” Santorum maintained.

Watch below: