Rick Santorum blasted by CNN’s Begala for blatant lie in effort to defend Trump

Former GOP Senator Rick Santorum ran into some major pushback on CNN on Sunday morning as he tried to dismiss the Donald Trump articles of impeachment headed to a full House vote by saying there was a stronger case against former President Bill Clinton.
Sitting on a “State of the Union” panel with host Jake Tapper, the conservative CNN contributor addressed the charges against the president by saying, “There are two issues. The one I have the most problem with is the second article.”
“Obstruction of Congress,” Tapper helpfully added.
“If you don’t comply you could be impeached and every president will be impeached if they say we’ll not give you what you asked for,” Santorum claimed. “And I think that is reckless on the part of Democrats and would be stunned if more Democrats don’t vote against that than the first one.”
“I don’t think what the president did was right in that conversation,” he continued. “I don’t think it was anywhere near impeachable and I’ll say to my good friend Paul [Begala] who was with Bill Clinton, every Democrat agreed what the president did was illegal in 1999 –”
“It was bologna,” co-panelist Begala snapped before correcting him. “They said it wrong .”
“Oh, no, no. He committed — Democrat after Democrat walked to the floor and said he broke the law and perjured himself,” Santorum shot back.
“He didn’t, he didn’t violate any law,” Begala replied.
“He admitted he committed perjury,” Santorum maintained.
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" the founders of Fusion GPS, which was behind the Steele report which led to an investigation into Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, slapped down claims made by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made during the House Judiciary Committee hearings this past week.
Host Joy Reid began by sharing a clip of the Ohio Republican's rant during the Trump impeachment hearings, where he claimed, "The guy who write the dossier was, quote, 'desperate to stop Trump.' The dossier they are using to get a warrant to further spy on the Trump campaign didn't tell the court the guy who wrote the dossier was working for the Clinton campaign."
Support for impeaching President Donald Trump hit a record high of 54% in a Fox News poll that was released on Sunday.
Half of those surveyed told Fox News that the president should be impeached and removed. An additional 4% believe that the president should only be impeached. In all, 13 percent more respondents thought that the president should be impeached than those who thought he shouldn't.
Spokespeople for West Point and Annapolis told reporters on Saturday that the Army and Navy are "looking into" the possible use of a white power hand signal by military personnel during the ESPN broadcast of the two branches' annual football game.