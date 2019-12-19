Rick Santorum put on the spot as he’s asked to defend GOP lawmaker comparing Trump to Jesus

An uncomfortable Rick Santorum was put on the spot on Thursday morning when CNN host Alisyn Camerota tried to get him to defend a House Republican who compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ facing crucifixion.

Appearing with Democratic strategist Jennifer Psaki, the former Republican senator grimaced when Camerota brought up the comments made by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who lectured his House colleagues, telling them, “When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

After the CNN host ran the clip from the House floor, she pressed the Pennsylvania Republican to agree or disagree with the analogy.

“Let’s look at congressman Loudermilk’s argument,” Camerota began. “What he’s saying is the president didn’t have the right to face accusers. That’s an interesting argument because the president chose not to participate in the House proceedings where his accusers showed up and swore under oath and testified but he didn’t allow anyone in the White House to participate.”

“So how does that work that he couldn’t face his accusers?” she asked.

After Psaki offered, “The answer is never to compare Donald Trump to Jesus in any way,” Santorum got his chance.

“Let me make a correction,” the conservative CNN contributor began. “What Loudermilk was trying to say is that the whistleblower is the accuser that he wasn’t able to face.”

“Now that was the point, poorly made,” he continued, later adding, “There are certain places you just don’t go.”

