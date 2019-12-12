Right-wing intellectuals are cozying up to ‘right-wing dictators who dislike America’: historian
In a piece for The Atlantic this Thursday, journalist and historian Anne Applebaum opened by referencing American missionary and Christian socialist Sherwood Eddy, who in the early half of the 20th Century made numerous trips to the Soviet Union, who wrote that “Stalin rules … by his sagacity, his honesty, his rugged courage, his indomitable will and titanic energy.”
According to Applebaum, Eddy was wrong about much of what he saw in Soviet society.
“Russians worked because they were hungry and afraid,” Applebaum writes. “The ‘unified philosophy of life’ was a chimera, and the reality was a totalitarian state that used terror and propaganda to maintain that unity. But Eddy, like others in his era, was predisposed to admire the Soviet Union precisely because he was so critical of the economics and politics of his own country…”
Applebaum writes that Eddy’s soft praise of Soviet Russia is similar to a phenomenon we’re seeing in the 20th Century, where “right-wing intellectuals, now deeply critical of their own societies,” have begun “paying court to right-wing dictators who dislike America.”
“And their motives are curiously familiar,” she continues. “All around them, they see degeneracy, racial mixing, demographic change, ‘political correctness,’ same-sex marriage, religious decline. The America that they actually inhabit no longer matches the white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant America that they remember, or think they remember. And so they have begun to look abroad, seeking to find the spiritually unified, ethnically pure nations that, they imagine, are morally stronger than their own. Nations, for example, such as Russia.”
The View’s fans rain hell on ‘spoiled brat’ Meghan McCain for attacking Greta Thunberg: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’
This Thursday, The View co-host Meghan McCain took a shot at TIME Magazine for naming teen climate activist Greta Thunberg Person of the Year, saying there was a more deserving person of the title.
According to McCain, the whistleblower who leaked President Trump's July call with Ukraine, setting off the Democrats' impeachment effort, should have been named.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes connection between 20 percent jump in healthcare costs and industry-sponsored spa days for Congressional staffers
"This is the healthcare system of 'choice' that so many politicians are committed to protecting."
After end-of-the-year reports showed healthcare costs for Americans rose an average of 20% in 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter highlighted evidence of the cozy relationship between the for-profit health insurance industry and U.S. lawmakers.
The New York Democrat noted a retreat at a luxury resort in Virginia taken last April by more than 40 senior congressional staffers where they rubbed elbows with and listened to talks given by health insurance lobbyists.
‘Pot calling kettle black’: Hearing erupts in laughter after Matt Gaetz gets humiliated for attacking Hunter Biden’s drug use
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he went off about Hunter Biden's drug use. Gaetz was arrested for a DUI before he was elected to Congress and refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test.
"I rise in opposition to this amendment and I would say that the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do," said Johnson as the Congressional audience laughed. "I don't know -- I don't know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don't know. but if I did, I wouldn't raise it against anyone on this committee. I don't think it's proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here."