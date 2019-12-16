Robert De Niro goes off on Trump during The View: ‘He did something wrong — he has to pay for it’
Actor Robert De Niro made a simple case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
The 76-year-old actor, a frequent and outspoke critic of the president, told “The View” in plain terms why Trump should be impeached for pressuring Ukraine into announcing the investigation of a political rival.
“I think no matter what happens, which we know probably in the Senate he won’t get convicted or whatever, but we have to do this,” De Niro said. “We have to go through the motions. Symbolically it means something. It’s a taint on his presidency, more than a taint. It’s a stain, one that he deeply deserves, so, yes, we will go through it and take our chances.”
“We have to take our chances no matter what,” he added. “He’s going to try and use it that he got ahead of it and say (he) beat it like a gangster, (he) beat the rap like the ‘Teflon Don,’ but he has to take that punishment. He has to pay the consequences.”
De Niro said Democrats must risk losing Republican-leaning voters to impeach Trump.
“We don’t have time for that,” De Niro said. “He did something wrong, he has to pay for it — period.”
WATCH: Swing district Dem gets wild applause amid heckling by anti-impeachment Trump supporters
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) on Monday conducted a town hall in her district just hours after she'd announced that she would support both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Many of the president's supporters attended the event and regularly heckled her as she explained her rationale behind backing impeachment. However, there were also a number of supporters who stood up and gave her a round of applause when she stuck by her decision to impeach the president and said she felt "in her bones" that she is making the right decision.
Slotkin announced her decision to support impeachment in an editorial in the Detroit Free Press in which she emphasized that her background as a CIA analyst made her view the charges against Trump through the lens of America's national security.
Trump rockets past 15,000 false and misleading claims in office after a startling acceleration of lies in 2019
President Donald Trump has lied more than ever this year as he faces impeachment, bringing the total number of false and misleading claims he has made in office to more than 15,000, according to The Washington Post’s fact-checkers.
The View descends into chaos as Meghan McCain infuriates Whoopi Goldberg with on-air tantrum
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain sulked after host Whoopi Goldberg asked her to give other panelists a chance to speak, and threatened to ignore her job duties in protest.
Co-host Sunny Hostin rebuked Republican senators for signaling they would not even consider the allegations against President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, and McCain assumed she was being attacked.
"My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it," McCain said. "I'm an ABC political analyst along with being a 'View' co-host, and I'm here to tell you about the politics of it."
Hostin was caught off guard by her defensive rant.