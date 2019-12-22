Ron Johnson lowers himself to repeating Trump lies after being confronted with damning new Ukraine emails

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week” with host Martha Raddatz, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had no answer when the host read him new emails showing Donald Trump cut off aid to Ukraine less than two hours after talking to the president of the embattled country.

Pointing out that emails came from the Pentagon, the ABC host asked if he was concerned about what was revealed.

“As I have said repeatedly, the president has been very consistent in the explanation he gave me about why had reservations about Ukraine,” he explained before stating that President Zelensky won on an anti-corruption platform.

“Senator, I know you have said this before,” the host cut in, “but these are new emails.”

“Those are legitimate concerns and the new emails don’t shed any new light on that,” he fired back. “The president was concerned about whether or not America’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars should be spent into a country where it has been proven cases of corruption.”

Watch below:

Asked if suspending Ukraine aid ahead of Trump’s phone call with Zelenskiy concerns him, Sen. Ron Johnson tells @martharaddatz that Trump was “concerned” about “corruption.” Trump did not mention corruption in the call, per the White House transcript. https://t.co/ow8YmEI4Xx pic.twitter.com/WbVe3jcFy2 — ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2019