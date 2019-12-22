Quantcast
Ron Johnson lowers himself to repeating Trump lies after being confronted with damning new Ukraine emails

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week” with host Martha Raddatz, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had no answer when the host read him new emails showing Donald Trump cut off aid to Ukraine less than two hours after talking to the president of the embattled country.

Pointing out that emails came from the Pentagon, the ABC host asked if he was concerned about what was revealed.

“As I have said repeatedly, the president has been very consistent in the explanation he gave me about why had reservations about Ukraine,” he explained before stating that President Zelensky won on an anti-corruption platform.

“Senator, I know you have said this before,” the host cut in, “but these are new emails.”

“Those are legitimate concerns and the new emails don’t shed any new light on that,” he fired back. “The president was concerned about whether or not America’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars should be spent into a country where it has been proven cases of corruption.”

Watch below:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment witness who could blow up Trump’s Ukraine lies targeted by top Democrat in CNN interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," high ranking Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before pointing out that Democrats are most interested in getting acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Speaking with fill-in host Dana Bash, Durbin first pointed out that he was on the Senate floor when McConnell railed against the impeachment trial.

"I went to the floor of the Senate and I was the only member of the Senate sitting on the floor and listened carefully to what Senator McConnell said the other day and it is clear he made up his mind and he is not interested in the evidence or facts and wants to get this over with and move on to the appointment of more federal judges," Durbin explained. "That is a serious problem and I think the American people expect us to carefully consider the evidence and not conceal the evidence."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has taken over the nation’s most liberal court: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Lost in all of the attention being paid to the impeachment of Donald Trump has been the packing the courts with conservative justices by the president with the full support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Worst of all, reports Politico, the Republican majority has taken over the traditionally liberal 9th Circuit, long a bastion of fending off conservative initiatives.

The report states, "The Senate confirmation of Lawrence VanDyke and Patrick Bumatay to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month brought to nine the number of appointments President Donald Trump has made to the 29-member bench that serves as the last stop for nearly all legal complaints lodged in nine Western states. Democratic-appointed judges now hold a three-seat majority, compared with 11 at the start of Trump's presidency."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

What strong economy? Health care costs under Trump are destroying American families

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

If the media was informed by the public interest the continuing economic slide of working-class Americans, thanks to health care costs, would dominate the news. One would think with the Trump impeachment drama on holiday hiatus as Moscow Mitch plots to counter Speaker Pelosi’s gambit, the actual struggle of America’s families might get some daylight.

This article first appeared in Salon.

But because our national news prism is in the clutches of the corporate news media, which feeds off ad revenue from Big Pharma and the health care industry, that story won’t surface — even though the greed and corruption in both sectors is economically eating Americans alive and putting their actual lives in jeopardy.

Continue Reading
 
 