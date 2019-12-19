Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani answering his phone less and less as his Ukraine scheming comes under scrutiny: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was so well known for texting and calling reporters, it prompted stories about his texting style and accidental phone calls that left voicemails of fundraising conversations. Lately, however, Giuliani has been oddly quiet, Bloomberg Business noted in a profile.

“Rudy Giuliani is answering his phone less these days. For years he was renowned for talking with any reporter who could get hold of his number, but now he’s more likely to respond by text or call back with his lawyer on the line,” said Bloomberg. “If he responds at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I first called Giuliani in February for a Bloomberg Businessweek story on his foreign business dealings in Ukraine and beyond, he told me he had five minutes but spoke for closer to 45,” recalled Bloomberg reporter Stephanie Baker. “That happened twice. By May, when I was reporting on a trip he was planning to Kyiv to push for investigations to help President Donald Trump, he refused to comment, texting: ‘Why would I call you after your extremely unfair article. Talking to you was a waste of time.’ Later that month, he butt dialed me, as he has other reporters, and I overheard him apparently having a heated argument with an unidentified woman. ‘I really don’t care,’ he texted when asked about the episode.”

Lately, Giuliani has been busy working on finding dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine. He’s working on a “documentary” in the country that is a “disjointed” infomercial for President Donald Trump’s campaign against impeachment, TPM said.

Giuliani is said to be under criminal investigation for questionable payments from international sources and possible money laundering.

Read the full profile on Giuliani and Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed for heaping praise on ‘unhinged loon’ Louie Gohmert following House floor meltdown

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

As has become his custom as of late -- as he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate -- on Thursday Donald Trump retweeted out yet another clip of one of his defenders going to bat for him, this time House Republican Louie Gohmert (TX) ranting on the floor about a discredited Ukraine's conspiracy theory before the House impeachment vote.

The clip, posted by MSNBC, showed the lawmaker raging at Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for stating that he was "deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House."

According to Trump, "Our great Congressman Gohmert is a TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham is ‘enraged’ Pelosi won’t let Senate hold a sham trial

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was "enraged" according to CNN reporter Lauren Fox, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't allow the Senate to have the Articles of Impeachment without an agreement to the rules of the trial.

"Graham enraged Pelosi would hold back articles of impeachment, saying it’s not her job to dictate the Senate trial. Trump called him this morning to asked what in the world was going on up on the hill. Graham told Trump he didn’t know," Fox tweeted.

https://twitter.com/FoxReports/status/1207682101287571463

Graham has already announced that he's not an impartial juror in the Senate. He announced he'd vote to support the president before the hearings even began in the House.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘That’s just stupid’: Tulsi Gabbard baffles Democrats after she votes ‘present’ on Trump impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, came under fire from her Democratic colleagues after casting the lone “present” vote on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.This article first appeared in Salon

The House voted 230-197-1 to impeach Trump for abuse of power and 229-198-1 to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress. Gabbard, who is currently seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the White House, cast the lone “present” vote on both articles.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out