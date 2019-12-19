Rudy Giuliani answering his phone less and less as his Ukraine scheming comes under scrutiny: report

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was so well known for texting and calling reporters, it prompted stories about his texting style and accidental phone calls that left voicemails of fundraising conversations. Lately, however, Giuliani has been oddly quiet, Bloomberg Business noted in a profile.

“Rudy Giuliani is answering his phone less these days. For years he was renowned for talking with any reporter who could get hold of his number, but now he’s more likely to respond by text or call back with his lawyer on the line,” said Bloomberg. “If he responds at all.

“When I first called Giuliani in February for a Bloomberg Businessweek story on his foreign business dealings in Ukraine and beyond, he told me he had five minutes but spoke for closer to 45,” recalled Bloomberg reporter Stephanie Baker. “That happened twice. By May, when I was reporting on a trip he was planning to Kyiv to push for investigations to help President Donald Trump, he refused to comment, texting: ‘Why would I call you after your extremely unfair article. Talking to you was a waste of time.’ Later that month, he butt dialed me, as he has other reporters, and I overheard him apparently having a heated argument with an unidentified woman. ‘I really don’t care,’ he texted when asked about the episode.”

Lately, Giuliani has been busy working on finding dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine. He’s working on a “documentary” in the country that is a “disjointed” infomercial for President Donald Trump’s campaign against impeachment, TPM said.

Giuliani is said to be under criminal investigation for questionable payments from international sources and possible money laundering.

Read the full profile on Giuliani and Bloomberg.