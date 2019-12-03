Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani opened Trump up to a racketeering investigation with his ‘organized crime scheme’: Ex-FBI official

Published

2 mins ago

on

When Rudy Giuliani served as the United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, he pioneered the use of a federal anti-racketeering law to go after the mafia. But now, that same law may be used to go after Giuliani and his associates.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was passed by Congress to as a mechanism for prosecutors to go after people who order crimes as part of a criminal syndicate, but do not necessarily carry out the crimes themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal obstruction of justice, bribery, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering can each count as two of the necessary predicate offenses allowing a RICO case, as can violations of state laws against bribery and extortion.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi was interviewed Tuesday by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“I’ve watched enough crime shows on television to be dangerous with the phone log,” Wallace said. “What I see is a whole lot of Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani, OMB number, John Solomon — a journalist who spread a lot of the conspiracy theories about Marie Yovanovich — what do these call logs say to you?”

“Well, phone records are indeed gold to any investigator,” Figliuzzi replied. “And it is no exception in this case, Nicolle, especially when you can take the possibility of Lev Parnas having possible recordings of some of those conversations and overlap them with actual White House phone records.”

Figluizzy likened Giuliani to a mafia caporegime, or capo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It really looks like he is the capo of kind of an organized crime scheme that works its way throughout the White House,” Figliuzzi explained. “And I have to tell you, if this were a county corruption investigation in Miami or Cleveland, we’d be sitting down with the U.S. Attorney’s office right now and we’d be saying, “Do we have a RICO case here? Do we have a situation where Rudy Giuliani — working for the president — is running a corrupt enterprise and this time is he running it in the White House?”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani opened Trump up to a racketeering investigation with his ‘organized crime scheme’: Ex-FBI official

Published

1 min ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

When Rudy Giuliani served as the United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, he pioneered the use of a federal anti-racketeering law to go after the mafia. But now, that same law may be used to go after Giuliani and his associates.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was passed by Congress to as a mechanism for prosecutors to go after people who order crimes as part of a criminal syndicate, but do not necessarily carry out the crimes themselves.

Federal obstruction of justice, bribery, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering can each count as two of the necessary predicate offenses allowing a RICO case, as can violations of state laws against bribery and extortion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even Lindsey Graham refuses to buy into Trump’s Ukraine conspiracy theories: ‘Russia interfered’

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

While Sens. Ron Johnson, John Kennedy and other GOP leaders have decided that Ukraine is to blame for 2016 election meddling, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is refusing to play into the conspiracy theory.

Speaking with a group of reporters, including Mediaite, at the Capitol Tuesday, Graham said “It was the Russians. I’m 1,000 percent confident that the hack of the DNC was by Russian operatives, no one else."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Crazy video of a North Carolina politician attempting to pull rank on a cop during corn dog incident

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Authorities in South Carolina on Tuesday released body camera footage of a North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer.

The video showed a Concord, North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer in South Carolina -- who remained remarkably calm during the interaction.

“I am the f*cking mayor pro tem of the city of Concord," King shouted.

“I don’t care," the officer replied.

But King continued in the stop, which somehow involved a corn dog.

“You are f*cking out of line, I have done nothing to you and I have just gotten a corn dog and you can kiss my a**," King said.

Continue Reading
 
 