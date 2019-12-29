Rudy Giuliani spotted with Ukraine-linked tech CEO: TMZ
President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani was spotted with tech-CEO Andrew Sobko on Sunday at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, TMZ reported with photos.
The report noted that one would assume Giuliani would back away from anything involving Ukraine, given the president’s impeachment. Still, he was seated on the patio, looking at a slideshow presentation that involved a pitch to “disrupt global trading.”
“What makes the meeting all the more intriguing is that the guy showing him this stuff comes from Ukrainian heritage himself,” TMZ wrote. “His name’s Andrew Sobko, and he’s the CEO of CDL 1000 — he’s also the son of a former Ukrainian boxing champ … per past interviews he’s done.”
Sobko told TMZ that he was “seeking Giuliani’s legal advice on a business matter,” the report said.
Read the report at TMZ and you can watch the video below:
