Russian media names Moscow gunman as 39-year-old local
Russian media on Friday identified the man who opened fire near the headquarters of the security service in central Moscow, killing one and wounding five, as a 39-year-old from a nearby town.
While there has been no official confirmation of the identity of the attacker shot by security forces after the exchange of fire on Thursday evening, Russian media named the man as a former security guard who practiced shooting as a hobby and lived in the town of Podolsk, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Moscow.
Numerous channels on the Telegram messenger service published a photo of the dead attacker, a bearded man in glasses with his face bloodied.
Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid and Ren TV channel reported that the alleged attacker had an arsenal of seven guns that he owned legally, citing an investigator.
The FSB, a successor to the KGB, has given little information on the lone gunman who was killed after an attack Thursday evening outside its notorious headquarters on Lubyanka Square close to a busy shopping area in the heart of the Russian capital.
The Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said one officer from the security service was killed and five people, including a civilian, were being treated for injuries.
– Motives unclear –
The attacker took part in marksmanship competitions and an instructor at his gun club, Oleg Solovich, told Komsomolskaya Pravda he owned weapons legally but “shot badly.”
It published a photograph of the modest five-storey block where the attacker lived as investigators carried out a search there.
The attack took place in the early evening as people were going home from work or sat in cafes.
Footage shot by passers-by showed people running in panic, and witnesses told AFP that they took shelter in cafe backrooms as shots rang out.
The motives behind the shooting remained unclear.
It came on the eve of the Day of Security Service in Russia which is celebrated on December 20 and hours after President Vladimir Putin held a marathon annual press conference in central Moscow.
Russia has in the last few years been hit by a spate of attacks blamed on Islamic extremists, often hailing from the restive Northern Caucasus region.
© 2019 AFP
Massive errors found in facial recognition tech: US study
Facial recognition systems can produce wildly inaccurate results, especially for non-whites, according to a US government study released Thursday that is likely to raise fresh doubts on deployment of the artificial intelligence technology.
The study of dozens of facial recognition algorithms showed "false positives" rates for Asian and African American as much as 100 times higher than for whites.
The researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a government research center, also found two algorithms assigned the wrong gender to black females almost 35 percent of the time.
Breaking Banner
‘Putin told me’: Ex-White House officials reportedly said Trump’s view of Ukraine was poisoned by the Russian president
Though the Ukraine scandal suddenly burst on to the scene of American politics in September and quickly led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment this week, its origins have been festering for much longer, a new report from the Washington Post found on Thursday.
Multiple former White House officials told the Post that Trump’s negative view of Ukraine was influenced directly by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Based in part on discussions he had with Putin, these officials said, Trump came to believe that Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 election, but Ukraine had instead.
2020 Election
Impeachment overkill, the USMCA’s impact on jobs and the power of imagery: 3 quotes from the Democratic debate
Editor’s note: The seven Democrats who qualified for the final Democratic presidential debate of 2019 sparred over the economy, trade, social justice and many other issues – including “wine caves.” We asked three scholars to watch the Dec. 19 debate, held at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, and pick a quote from one of the candidates to highlight and analyze.Yang said candidates should stop talking about impeachment.AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Sarah Burns, RIT