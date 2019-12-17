Ruth Bader Ginsberg deflates Trump’s call for impeachment proceedings to stop: ‘He’s not a lawyer’
Speaking at an event in New York where she was awarded the Berggruen Institute Prize for Philosophy and Culture, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg gave her thoughts on President Trump’s assertion that the Democrats’ impeachment effort against him should cease, saying that he’s “not a lawyer.”
“He’s not law-trained,” she added. “But the truth is, the judiciary is a reactive institution. We don’t have a program, we don’t have an agenda. We react to what’s out there.”
Ginsberg also spoke about the growing assault on women’s reproductive rights, saying that poor women will be the ones hardest hit.
“One of the things that happened after Roe v. Wade is that women wanted to be able to control their own destiny. They won, so they retreated. And the other side geared up, and we have the situation that we have today,” she said. “[People should] care about it the way they did when many women didn’t have access, didn’t have the right to choose. It is so obvious that the only people restricted are poor women. One day, I think people will wake up to that reality.”
CNN reports that Ginsberg plans to donate the $1 million prize from the award to a number of organizations that promote opportunities for women.
Ruth Bader Ginsberg deflates Trump’s call for impeachment proceedings to stop: ‘He’s not a lawyer’
Speaking at an event in New York where she was awarded the Berggruen Institute Prize for Philosophy and Culture, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg gave her thoughts on President Trump's assertion that the Democrats' impeachment effort against him should cease, saying that he's "not a lawyer."
“He’s not law-trained," she added. "But the truth is, the judiciary is a reactive institution. We don’t have a program, we don’t have an agenda. We react to what’s out there."
‘Calm down’: Meghan McCain scolds The View’s audience for being concerned about her outbursts
Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain made news Monday with a heated confrontation on "The View," and they addressed the flareup at the start of the next episode.
Goldberg had asked McCain to stop talking over other panelists, and McCain threatened to sit out of the remaining discussions on the episode and has repeatedly claimed Goldberg was silencing her political viewpoint.
"We're just going to do a little cleanup before we do anything," Goldberg said at the start of the episode. "You know, things get heated on this show. You watch this show, you know this has happened over the years. We're really passionate, this is our jobs. We come in, we talk to each other. Sometimes we're not as polite as we could be, that's just the way it is, but you're going to be dealing with the same thing when you sit around your table with your family and you don't agree, or somebody says something and goes off the rails."
Trump supporters humiliated when Daily Show asks them if they’ve read the Ukraine call ‘transcript’
President Donald Trump has repeatedly advised his followers to read the readout of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
However, the Daily Show recently attended a Trump rally in which it asked supporters if they had taken the president's advice -- and none of them had.
Correspondent Jordan Klepper asked multiple Trump fans what they thought of impeachment and they unanimously called it "bullshit."