Sarah Palin’s ghostwriter says ‘Christianity Today’ editorial wasn’t an attack on Trump but a defense of Christian morals
While many conservatives lashed out at “Christianity Today” for their editorial that encouraged impeachment, best-selling author Nancy French said that it was far more about a defense of morality than anything else.
“I think it just shows that Christians are finally able and ready to declare that the tenants that we have been proposing for the past two decades are not partisan but actually deeply held believes,” French told CNN host Fredericka Whitfield. Mark Galli’s essay was not an attack on the president as much as it was just a basic defense of Christian principles and morals.”
Whitfield asked if this editorial has made any difference in the evangelical community, and while French acknowledged that it likely wouldn’t with many, she said that it already has with some.
“I think what it says is that there is a remnant, a part of the Christian church that will not tolerate any longer what Donald Trump has been doing,” French said. “I think a lot of us held our noses and voted for President Trump. I didn’t. But a lot of people did, hoping that they could forgive what he did in the past and see a better person, that he would surround himself with good people who would do the right thing. He has done a couple of great things, but he has disappointed us repeatedly, and I think that this part of the church is uncomfortable.”
Watch the full discussion with French below:
Columnist checks S.E. Cupp on live TV for deflecting Trump’s lies: ‘Whatever! We’re not talking about Obama’
CNN conservative host S.E. Cupp was called out on air on Sunday after she compared President Donald Trump's record of falsehoods to misstatements by former President Barack Obama.
"I think there are two different realities and two different sets of quote -- unquote facts," Cupp said regarding Trump's war on the truth. "The propaganda is working."
Cupp then took a moment to "push back" on fellow panelist Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post.
"Stringing all of these lies together is really important and good work," Cupp began. "But I'm not sure that he's getting away with it. I think the media is really holding him and Republicans accountable."
Impeachment witness who could blow up Trump’s Ukraine lies targeted by top Democrat in CNN interview
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," high ranking Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before pointing out that Democrats are most interested in getting acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Speaking with fill-in host Dana Bash, Durbin first pointed out that he was on the Senate floor when McConnell railed against the impeachment trial.
"I went to the floor of the Senate and I was the only member of the Senate sitting on the floor and listened carefully to what Senator McConnell said the other day and it is clear he made up his mind and he is not interested in the evidence or facts and wants to get this over with and move on to the appointment of more federal judges," Durbin explained. "That is a serious problem and I think the American people expect us to carefully consider the evidence and not conceal the evidence."
Former White House official calls Trump ‘an unmitigated disaster’
President Donald Trump has tried to pretend that he "welcomes impeachment," but even his aides hae said he's become a ball of anger over impeachment.
In a CNN interview Saturday, former top Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci called the president is a mess. He explained that he expected the Republican Party to jump in and rescue the country and their party from Trump. He said that there was a list of reasons why the GOP might be afraid, whether influences from lobbyists or donors or it may be a lack of courage.