Sarah Palin’s ghostwriter says ‘Christianity Today’ editorial wasn’t an attack on Trump but a defense of Christian morals

While many conservatives lashed out at “Christianity Today” for their editorial that encouraged impeachment, best-selling author Nancy French said that it was far more about a defense of morality than anything else.

“I think it just shows that Christians are finally able and ready to declare that the tenants that we have been proposing for the past two decades are not partisan but actually deeply held believes,” French told CNN host Fredericka Whitfield. Mark Galli’s essay was not an attack on the president as much as it was just a basic defense of Christian principles and morals.”

Whitfield asked if this editorial has made any difference in the evangelical community, and while French acknowledged that it likely wouldn’t with many, she said that it already has with some.

“I think what it says is that there is a remnant, a part of the Christian church that will not tolerate any longer what Donald Trump has been doing,” French said. “I think a lot of us held our noses and voted for President Trump. I didn’t. But a lot of people did, hoping that they could forgive what he did in the past and see a better person, that he would surround himself with good people who would do the right thing. He has done a couple of great things, but he has disappointed us repeatedly, and I think that this part of the church is uncomfortable.”

Watch the full discussion with French below: