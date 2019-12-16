Quantcast
Shocking video shows mob of Indiana University frat boys attacking Jewish students

Published

1 min ago

on

An Indiana University fraternity was suspended over a fight and alleged anti-Semitic incidents.

The university suspended Pi Kappa Phi hours after a video circulated that appeared to show members fighting with members of the traditionally Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi, reported the Indiana Daily Student.

The video shows men reviewing security footage after the Friday night altercation, which appeared to involve about 10 men attacking one or two others while shouting slurs after denying them entrance to a party at the Pi Kappa Phi house.

One of men identifies himself in the security footage, and the men reviewing the video make comments about the other men involved in the fight.

“He’s a f*cking douche,” one says. “F*ck that kid.”

The incident has now come under investigation by federal officials, university police and the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.

The fraternity was suspended until those investigations are completed.

