Six dead and many injured after mass shooting at Kosher Grocery in Jersey City
So far, six people have been pronounced dead in the 10th mass shooting in December and two are members of the local Hasidic community.
It all began in a cemetery where a police officer was shot and later declared dead. Two suspects ran into the grocery store, spraying bullets, according to accounts. One Rabbi was shopping at the grocery and those in the store helped him get out a back door before he was ultimately shot in the back. He is expected to survive, according to The Yeshiva World News.
Sources told the site that two members of the Hasidic community were among the dead. One police officer was shot in the head.
It’s unknown if the shooting was motivated by anti-Semitism, but the neighborhood is known for being a Hasidic community.
President Donald Trump announced his “thoughts and prayers.”
MASSIVE police response as gunmen firing at officers & civilians in Jersey City
Here’s what we know >> https://t.co/AIGMupF1k7 pic.twitter.com/EvZ9HzLlPH
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2019
Hey I go to Henry Snyder Hs, a highschool that is now on lockdown in Jersey City Nj, the shooting was close to us. There are snipers on the roof and now there's a helicopter. I'm scared. pic.twitter.com/0OLiVylQPd
— @gguk (@clitaerus) December 10, 2019
SOUND ON: Jersey City sounds like a war zone; ALL schools on lockdown, police tell media to leave the area – https://t.co/AIGMupF1k7 pic.twitter.com/6wvtJYNaYc
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2019
Frightening video shows massive police response amid a gun battle prompted by what is believed to have been a drug deal gone bad in Jersey City. A police officer and multiple people are dead. https://t.co/m8VW9BA0C0 pic.twitter.com/SGD6kNFINW
— ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2019
#JerseyCity @FoxNews NEW DRAMATIC FOOTAGE FROM JERSEY CITY pic.twitter.com/sYJlqMr3rF
— Tonight's news (@TonightsNews) December 10, 2019
Breaking Banner
Internet slams Trump’s overly aggressive executive order targeting ‘anti-Semitism’ in colleges: ‘To increase or decrease it?’
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a shockingly draconian "anti-Semitism" executive order that redefines Judaism as a nationality, not a religion — and empowers the Department of Education to strip funding from college campuses that tolerate the presence of the anti-Israel "Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions" movement.
Shortly, commenters on social media slammed the order — some pointing out that this definition of anti-Semitism strips Jews of any national identity, and others pointing out that Trump himself is an enthusiastic source of anti-Semitic comments.
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘is much stranger than any diagnostic category’: Psychology professor says he is not ‘like other dictators’
President Donald Trump's unique personality and mental habits make it hard for mental health professionals to categorize him.
The American Psychiatric Association pushes the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Currently, in its fifth edition, the book is known as DSM-5.
Dan P. McAdams, a psychology professor at Northwestern University, was interviewed by Dinesh Sharma, Ph.D. for Psychology Today.
‘He wants me to do it’: Giuliani announces Trump has asked him to brief DOJ and GOP on results of his Ukraine trip
Rudy Giuliani, just hours after Congress published proposed Articles to impeach his boss, announced President Donald Trump has asked him to brief the Dept. of Justice and Republican Senators on the results of his trip to Ukraine. Giuliani, who allegedly serves as Trump's personal attorney but claims he is not being paid to work in that capacity, insists he is taking orders directly from Trump.