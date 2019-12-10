Quantcast
Six dead and many injured after mass shooting at Kosher Grocery in Jersey City

Published

1 min ago

on

So far, six people have been pronounced dead in the 10th mass shooting in December and two are members of the local Hasidic community.

It all began in a cemetery where a police officer was shot and later declared dead. Two suspects ran into the grocery store, spraying bullets, according to accounts. One Rabbi was shopping at the grocery and those in the store helped him get out a back door before he was ultimately shot in the back. He is expected to survive, according to The Yeshiva World News.

Sources told the site that two members of the Hasidic community were among the dead. One police officer was shot in the head.

It’s unknown if the shooting was motivated by anti-Semitism, but the neighborhood is known for being a Hasidic community.

President Donald Trump announced his “thoughts and prayers.”

Internet slams Trump’s overly aggressive executive order targeting ‘anti-Semitism’ in colleges: ‘To increase or decrease it?’

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a shockingly draconian "anti-Semitism" executive order that redefines Judaism as a nationality, not a religion — and empowers the Department of Education to strip funding from college campuses that tolerate the presence of the anti-Israel "Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions" movement.

Shortly, commenters on social media slammed the order — some pointing out that this definition of anti-Semitism strips Jews of any national identity, and others pointing out that Trump himself is an enthusiastic source of anti-Semitic comments.

Trump ‘is much stranger than any diagnostic category’: Psychology professor says he is not ‘like other dictators’

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's unique personality and mental habits make it hard for mental health professionals to categorize him.

The American Psychiatric Association pushes the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Currently, in its fifth edition, the book is known as DSM-5.

Dan P. McAdams, a psychology professor at Northwestern University, was interviewed by Dinesh Sharma, Ph.D. for Psychology Today.

‘He wants me to do it’: Giuliani announces Trump has asked him to brief DOJ and GOP on results of his Ukraine trip

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani, just hours after Congress published proposed Articles to impeach his boss, announced President Donald Trump has asked him to brief the Dept. of Justice and Republican Senators on the results of his trip to Ukraine. Giuliani, who allegedly serves as Trump's personal attorney but claims he is not being paid to work in that capacity, insists he is taking orders directly from Trump.

