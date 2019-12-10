Six dead and many injured after mass shooting at Kosher Grocery in Jersey City

So far, six people have been pronounced dead in the 10th mass shooting in December and two are members of the local Hasidic community.

It all began in a cemetery where a police officer was shot and later declared dead. Two suspects ran into the grocery store, spraying bullets, according to accounts. One Rabbi was shopping at the grocery and those in the store helped him get out a back door before he was ultimately shot in the back. He is expected to survive, according to The Yeshiva World News.

Sources told the site that two members of the Hasidic community were among the dead. One police officer was shot in the head.

It’s unknown if the shooting was motivated by anti-Semitism, but the neighborhood is known for being a Hasidic community.

President Donald Trump announced his “thoughts and prayers.”

MASSIVE police response as gunmen firing at officers & civilians in Jersey City Here’s what we know >> https://t.co/AIGMupF1k7 pic.twitter.com/EvZ9HzLlPH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2019

Hey I go to Henry Snyder Hs, a highschool that is now on lockdown in Jersey City Nj, the shooting was close to us. There are snipers on the roof and now there's a helicopter. I'm scared. pic.twitter.com/0OLiVylQPd — @gguk (@clitaerus) December 10, 2019

SOUND ON: Jersey City sounds like a war zone; ALL schools on lockdown, police tell media to leave the area – https://t.co/AIGMupF1k7 pic.twitter.com/6wvtJYNaYc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2019

Frightening video shows massive police response amid a gun battle prompted by what is believed to have been a drug deal gone bad in Jersey City. A police officer and multiple people are dead. https://t.co/m8VW9BA0C0 pic.twitter.com/SGD6kNFINW — ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2019

