‘Stop embarrassing yourself’: Trump ridiculed for being ‘dumb as a fencepost’ for thinking Pelosi can be impeached
President Donald Trump was impeached on Wednesday but still seems very unfamiliar with the constitutional mechanism.
“Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren’t we Impeaching her?” Trump asked on Twitter.
The answer is easy: members of Congress can not be impeached under the United States constitution.
Despite Trump’s fixation on impeachment — which has dominated his combative Twitter feed — the president’s failure to familiarize himself with impeachment was derided online.
Here’s some of what people said:
It's probably because she didn't bribe a foreign government to investigate her political rivals, but thanks for the false equivalency.
— St. Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 20, 2019
Dude, stop embarrassing yourself.
— CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 20, 2019
Congrats, you won stupidest tweet of the day.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 20, 2019
Because Americans are allowed to be participating in American government. That is okay.
Foreign governments are not supposed to. That is not okay.
I guess a small child might not know that.
— JRehling (@JRehling) December 20, 2019
Ok boomer.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 20, 2019
She can't be impeached, shortstack.
BTW, she is asking for a fair trial. #MoscowMitch & #SweetLinds have already told the world they want to conduct a sham trial.
Nice try, but Speaker Pelosi owns you, Putin Patsy.#IMPOTUS #IMPOTUS3
— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) December 20, 2019
It's so dumb but like 90% of conservatives including Hugh Hewitt will run with this now. https://t.co/SsfNvIw2nx
— AdotSad (@AdotSad) December 20, 2019
No wonder world leaders laugh at him.
— Rich Viar (@rsviar) December 20, 2019
A fair trial isn't a quid pro quo. https://t.co/OuUCb79Cio
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 20, 2019
1) Impeachment is for exec branch officials and judges.
It does not apply to former Vice Presidents, Speakers of the House, members of Congress, or private citizens.
2) It's the personal benefit, not the negotiation, that's the problem. https://t.co/CCzbuijqrb
— Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) December 20, 2019
Has there ever been a more pathetic president? https://t.co/cap0mDRaq0
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) December 20, 2019
The President of The United States is the stupidest motherfucker on Earth. https://t.co/SnPpRt4PZq
— Magical Mr. Fistoffelees™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) December 20, 2019
The thing is, he really doesn't know why this is wrong.
More to the point, he's counting on his followers not to know why it's wrong, either. And they don't. https://t.co/JgpHVSOoSI
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 20, 2019
Your hourly reminder that Donald Trump is a moron and utterly unfit to be president of the United States of America. https://t.co/oPEHWV6IRG
— Rep. Richard Dangler (@RDangler) December 20, 2019
One of these days, you should ask someone on your staff to explain how this whole "government" thing works. https://t.co/pnulitk6Yh
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 20, 2019
Conservative friends, come on.
This is your guy?
Just pick another guy. This guy is bad. He makes you look bad. Why do you persist? It's okay that he sucks. https://t.co/JcJu7Ulq21
— 🌽ActualJake🌽 (@PapaBirdJake) December 20, 2019
It's just exhausting having this prick as president. Just motherfucking exhausting. https://t.co/VWYytWGtuZ
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 20, 2019
He really is dumb as a fencepost https://t.co/GKZmeLeO6n
— Punching Nazi's since 1941 Bannon (@GreatTrump1) December 20, 2019
I want whatever this guy is taking. https://t.co/CfcBJvKqgf
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) December 20, 2019
He is such a fucking idiot. https://t.co/ZaVPSElyKF
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) December 20, 2019
Because the Senate ain't a foreign power. Well, at least it didn't used to be. https://t.co/2RWEpKwztP
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 20, 2019