Supreme Court timeline on Trump’s taxes gives time for Manhattan prosecutors to file charges: Former US Attorney

Former U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah tweeted a recent report that the U.S. Supreme Court would be taking up President Donald Trump’s case to keep his taxes away from investigators.

That case between Trump and Congress invokes a 1924 law that says the Ways and Means Committee has the authority to seek tax returns. Rocah mocked the president for being “so shady, so corrupt, so unlawful, that you’re willing to fight the release of your tax returns all the way to the Supreme Court.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being so shady, so corrupt, so unlawful, that you’re willing to fight the release of your tax returns all the way to the Supreme Court…https://t.co/G0z5ElcgM6 — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) December 15, 2019

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance agreed, noting that the timeline is a worst-case scenario for the president, who will be months from Election Day when the court rules. It would then give prosecutors in New York time to read the taxes, if they are granted, and then announce charges against him just before the election.

“The good news is, if they are released after the court decides these case[s] by June, there is time for Congress & prosecutors in Manhattan to review & make use of them. And if the court protects them despite the law, that sends voters a strong signal as well,” Vance tweeted.

The good news is, if they are released after the court decides these case by June, there is time for Congress & prosecutors in Manhattan to review & make use of them. And if the court protects them despite the law, that sends voters a strong signal as well. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 15, 2019