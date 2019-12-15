Quantcast
Connect with us

Supreme Court timeline on Trump’s taxes gives time for Manhattan prosecutors to file charges: Former US Attorney

Published

20 mins ago

on

Former U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah tweeted a recent report that the U.S. Supreme Court would be taking up President Donald Trump’s case to keep his taxes away from investigators.

That case between Trump and Congress invokes a 1924 law that says the Ways and Means Committee has the authority to seek tax returns. Rocah mocked the president for being “so shady, so corrupt, so unlawful, that you’re willing to fight the release of your tax returns all the way to the Supreme Court.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance agreed, noting that the timeline is a worst-case scenario for the president, who will be months from Election Day when the court rules. It would then give prosecutors in New York time to read the taxes, if they are granted, and then announce charges against him just before the election.

“The good news is, if they are released after the court decides these case[s] by June, there is time for Congress & prosecutors in Manhattan to review & make use of them. And if the court protects them despite the law, that sends voters a strong signal as well,” Vance tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chuck Schumer wants John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants top administration officials to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the United States Senate.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass articles of impeachment on Wednesday, setting up a Senate trial in the new year.

"In a letter sent on Sunday evening to McConnell, the majority leader, Schumer says Senate Democrats want to hear testimony from four administration witnesses, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton," Politico reported. "There is almost no chance Senate Republicans would vote to subpoena those witnesses without assent from the White House and calling their own preferred witnesses."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court timeline on Trump’s taxes gives time for Manhattan prosecutors to file charges: Former US Attorney

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Former U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah tweeted a recent report that the U.S. Supreme Court would be taking up President Donald Trump's case to keep his taxes away from investigators.

That case between Trump and Congress invokes a 1924 law that says the Ways and Means Committee has the authority to seek tax returns. Rocah mocked the president for being "so shady, so corrupt, so unlawful, that you’re willing to fight the release of your tax returns all the way to the Supreme Court."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says cough drop in Pelosi’s mouth was her teeth falling out

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday on Twitter instead of defending himself against accusations of bribery.

Pelosi did her weekly press conference at the end of the week while sucking on either a cough drop or a mint. It wouldn't be shocking if it was the former, as Pelosi was clearing her throat and also drinking water while speaking to the press.

Trump decided it was neither, and instead, it was false teeth falling out of her mouth.

"Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!" Trump tweeted in response to a video from the press conference.

Continue Reading
 
 