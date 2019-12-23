Taliban claim attack that killed US soldier in Afghanistan
The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack Monday on American troops that killed one US soldier and, according to the insurgents, wounded several more.
The killing is likely to have consequences for ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban. President Donald Trump in September declared negotiations “dead” after the Taliban killed a US soldier in a Kabul bombing.
Negotiations have since restarted in Doha, but were earlier this month put on a “pause” following yet another bombing, this time at the Bagram air base north of Kabul.
In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said insurgents “blew up an American vehicle in Char Dara district of Kunduz” overnight Sunday-Monday. He said “several” other US and Afghan forces were also wounded.
US Forces-Afghanistan said one American service member was “killed in action” on Monday.
A US official told AFP that the service member had been inspecting a weapons cache when it exploded.
“This was not the result of an attack as the enemy claims,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Kunduz province is in northern Afghanistan and has been the site of repeated insurgent attacks and attempts to seize Kunduz city itself.
– Deadliest year –
Depending on how one qualifies a combat-related death, about 20 American troops have been killed in action in Afghanistan this year following Monday’s announcement.
That makes 2019 the deadliest for US forces since combat operations officially finished at the end of 2014, and highlights the woeful security situation that persists across much of Afghanistan.
About 2,400 US troops have been killed in Afghanistan since the US-led invasion in October 2001.
Currently, the Pentagon has 12,000-13,000 troops in Afghanistan. Trump has said he wants to cut that number to about 8,600 or lower as he seeks to show voters he is making good on a campaign pledge to end America’s longest war.
The deal between the US and the Taliban had been all but signed before Trump nixed it at the last moment, though a relative improvement in Kabul’s security situation and the release of two Western hostages in a prisoner swap paved the way for a resumption of talks on December 7.
Those talks were paused for a few days following the Bagram attack, but have since started again.
The initial version of the deal would have seen the Pentagon pull thousands of troops out of Afghanistan in return for Taliban guarantees they would tackle Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.
But some members of Trump’s own Republican party, including close confidant Senator Lindsey Graham, say the idea of the Taliban conducting counter-terrorism operations is risible.
Monday’s attack comes one day after officials announced preliminary results in Afghanistan’s presidential elections that put President Ashraf Ghani on track to secure a second term.
The Taliban have long viewed Ghani as an American stooge and have refused to negotiate with him.
Also Monday, a bomb explosion at a funeral ceremony in Laghman province east of Kabul killed three civilians and wounded nine others, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.
He blamed the Taliban for the blast that hit the crowd of mourners at a local tribal leader’s funeral.
The Taliban were not immediately available to comment.
Breaking Banner
Impeachment: So what happens now? Here’s your relatively clear guide to a very murky process
Last Wednesday evening, 229 House Democrats joined with a lone former Republican to impeach President Donald Trump. In that moment our 45th president became only the third to be formally impeached, as well as the fourth to face a likely impeachment trial. (More on that below.)
Let's see if we can break down, as objectively as possible, how impeachment works, what happened on the three previous occasions when a president faced impeachment, and how the Trump impeachment fits into the broader context of the Constitution and American history.The power to impeach a president is laid out in Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, with other sections of the document providing clarifying details.
Article II, Section 4 states that “the President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution states that the House of Representatives “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment,” while Article I, Section 3 states that “the Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” It also requires that, in cases of presidential impeachment, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must preside, and that two-thirds of the members present must vote for conviction in order to remove the president from office.
Prison clashes leave 36 dead in Honduras
At least 36 people were killed in weekend clashes in Honduran prisons as the military and police try to regain control after a spate of murders linked to the criminal gangs plaguing the country.
On Sunday afternoon, 18 gang members died in a clash between inmates at El Porvenir prison, 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa.
"Firearms, knives and machetes" were used in the brawl, which also left 10 wounded, Lieutenant Jose Coello, a spokesman for the National Inter-Institutional Security Force (Fusina), told local media.
DADT has been dead for nine years now
It's officially been nine years since the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," the anti-LGBTQ rule that plagued the United States armed forces for 17 years. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the opportunity to post about the occasion on Twitter - and others followed suit. Some a bit more positive than others.
They told us throwing out “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” would damage our military.
They told us “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was essential protecting America.
They were wrong.