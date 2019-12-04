‘Thank you professor’: Pamela Karlan sets impeachment hearing on fire with blistering attack on Trump and GOP enablers

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan won thousands of fans with her blistering opening statement in the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing.

Karlan blasted Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the committee’s ranking member, after he suggested she had not read the underlying evidence in the case against President Donald Trump.

“I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing,” Karlan said. “I’m insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don’t care about those facts.”

She then laid out strong evidence that impeachment was ratified by the Constitution’s framers to handle exactly the type of official corruption laid out by the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“Put simply, a candidate for president should resist foreign interference in our elections, not demand it,” Karlan said. “If we are to keep faith with the Constitution and our Republic, President Trump must be held to account.”

Just end the hearing now. Prof Karlan did a mic drop. They should have let her go last. And yield all their time to her. Please let her respond to all @HouseGOP motions. She’s got it. #ImpeachingHearings — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) December 4, 2019

Apropos of nothing in particular…the women -Amb. Yavanovich, Fiona Hill and now, Prof. Pamela Karlan- who have testified in front of these Impeachment Hearings are amazing and no-nonsense. They make me feel like standing up in my living room, amd shouting, “Yes, girl. Yes!” — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 4, 2019

On the one side, you have people like Yovanovitch, Hill, Taylor, and Karlan who dare to ask what they can do for their country. On the other side, you have arm flappers who dare to ask “what even is a fact, is anything in this world knowable, is information a thing that exists?” — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 4, 2019

Hold on. Trying to figure out how to pay for law school so I can take a class from Professor Karlan. https://t.co/jfwW6JK54e — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) December 4, 2019

Karlan is a fucking badass. Full stop. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) December 4, 2019

Pamela Karlan is going break a chair over the first congressman who’s snide to her. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 4, 2019

Pamela Karlan is further confirming the idea that it’s going to be the women who save this country. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 4, 2019

I don’t think I would like to hand in an inadequate assignment to Prof. Karlan. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 4, 2019

Wow, Professor Karlan is great. Collins looks like he’s about to interrupt her and she just steamrolls him. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 4, 2019

💥 Prof. Karlan: “Based on the evidentiary record…before you is something that I do not think we have ever seen before: a president who has doubled down on violating his oath to ‘faithfully execute’ the laws and to ‘protect and defend the Constitution.’” — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) December 4, 2019

Damn, Pamela Karlan just shivved Doug Collins in an extemporaneous riff in her opening statement. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 4, 2019

Professor Karlan tells @RepDougCollins that she is insulted that he asserted that she may not have read witness depositions. Thank you Professor. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) December 4, 2019