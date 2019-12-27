Quantcast
‘The guy is freaking evil’: Navy SEALs provide chilling details about comrade pardoned by Trump

6 mins ago

Navy SEALs described their colleague Edward Gallagher, whose war crimes were pardoned by President Donald Trump, as “freaking evil.”

The New York Times obtained video interviews and private group text messages that show their concern over Gallagher’s bloodlust.

“The guy is freaking evil,” Special Operator First Class Craig Miller told investigators.

At one point Miller, like some of the other battle-hardened SEALs who broke the code of silence to report Gallagher, began weeping.

“Sorry about this,” Miller said. “It’s the first time — I’m really broken up about this.”

“The guy was toxic,” Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens, a sniper, said in a separate interview.

“You could tell he was perfectly okay with killing anybody that was moving,” Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told investigators.

Gallagher was accused of war crimes, including murder, but acquitted by a military jury in July on all but a single relatively minor charge, and was then cleared of all punishment last month by the president, who then invited him over the Christmas break to his Mar-A-Lago resort.

CIA’s Gina Haspel on collision course with Bill Barr after he sics his Trump conspiracy investigator on her agency

43 mins ago

December 27, 2019

An investigation ordered by President Donald Trump into the origins of the Russia probe has put CIA director Gina Haspel in an uncomfortable position.

John Durham, the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the probe, has been focusing much of his attention on the CIA, which Trump's allies have blamed for the start of a counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 campaign, reported Politico.

Trump allies are pushing an uncorroborated theory that Russia-linked professor Joseph Mifsud was actually an intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign, and have pinned the blame on former CIA director John Brennan.

McConnell’s attempts to defend Trump blowing up in his face as GOP senators begin to revolt

54 mins ago

December 27, 2019

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Margaret Carlson stated the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), may have blundered by admitting he will undercut the impeachment trial of Donald Trump -- and that it is now blowing up in his face.

Referring to a Christmas Eve interview with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) where she expressed dismay at McConnell's previous comments on Fox News, Carlson claimed the top Republican in the Senate may have opened the door for others like the Alaska senator to make McConnell's plan to rush through a trial without witnesses problematic.

