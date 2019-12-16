The View descends into chaos as Meghan McCain infuriates Whoopi Goldberg with on-air tantrum
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain sulked after host Whoopi Goldberg asked her to give other panelists a chance to speak, and threatened to ignore her job duties in protest.
Co-host Sunny Hostin rebuked Republican senators for signaling they would not even consider the allegations against President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, and McCain assumed she was being attacked.
“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it,” McCain said. “I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a ‘View’ co-host, and I’m here to tell you about the politics of it.”
Hostin was caught off guard by her defensive rant.
“I’m not talking about you,” Hostin said. “I’m talking about the senators.”
McCain appeared to be irritated by the interruption.
“Let me finish, I let you talk,” McCain said, as Hostin continued making her case.”Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”
Host Whoopi Goldberg then stepped in and asked McCain to stop talking.
“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg said. “Please stop talking right now, because you know what?”
McCain seethed and threatened to sit out the rest of the episode.
“No problem, no problem,” McCain said. “I won’t talk for the rest of the show, no problem.”
Goldberg called her bluff.
“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg said. “I’m okay with that, if you are going to behave like this.”
McCain continued talking back to the host.
“I’m not behaving like anything,” she said. “I’m here to show conservative perspective, she won’t let me talk.”
Goldberg started to explain why she was aggravated, but decided to go to a commercial break instead.
Russian state media says Trump is their ‘agent’ as they weaponize Giuliani’s schemes to demoralize Ukraine
In the wake of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the Oval Office last week, Russian state TV aired a segment titled “Puppet Master and ‘Agent’—How to Understand Lavrov’s Meeting With Trump" and characterized the visit as an example of President Trump being subservient to Russian interests. As The Daily Beast's Julia Davis points out, "President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda brigades enjoy watching the heightened divisions in the United States, and how it hurts relations between the U.S. and Ukraine."
‘Laugh all you want’: The View’s Meghan McCain pauses lengthy rant to snap at audience members
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg had to assure co-host Meghan McCain the audience was not laughing at her as she complained that Democrats didn't have public support for impeachment.
McCain couldn't defend comments by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about a Senate trial for President Donald Trump, but she insisted impeachment was unpopular -- at least in her circles.
"I spend most of my time around conservatives in my off time," McCain said, as Goldberg signaled to a producer that she heard a call for a commercial break, "and I know there are a group of people in this country that think this is completely partisan on the left, as well, and I'm not saying what Lindsey Graham said is okay, because I disagree with it, but the idea our innocence is lost now, go back to again, a president who perjured himself within my lifetime, and having an impeachment process, and I'm just telling you, conservatives right now, if I were a Democrat, I would be out there on the front lines every way possible trying to change their mind, because all I hear right now is the Democrats have gotten out over their skis and Trump wants a long impeachment process because it's good for him and it's helping his numbers."
Pompeo pilloried after posting photo of policy board Hillary Clinton created that now has ‘lots of white males’ but no women
"Welcome to Gilead, folks."
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under fire after posting a photo of members of his Foreign Affairs Policy Board that is comprised of nearly all white men and no women.
A pleasure hosting Foreign Affairs Policy Board members for dinner last night in advance of our third plenary meeting this year. Their feedback and perspectives are critical to the formulation and execution of a foreign policy that best serves the American people's interests. pic.twitter.com/jQKAbvKkXs