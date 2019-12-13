The View urges Dems to go after Ivanka: ‘The Democrats need to get tough’

On Friday’s “The View,” a discussion on the attack Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) launched at former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter for getting his Ukraine job because of who his dad was at the time, turned to Ivanka Trump who has been cashing in while working in the White House.
With co-host Ana Navarro mentioning that Gaetz — who attacked the younger Biden for his substance abuse problem while disregarding his own problems after being pulled over for a DUI which was dismissed on technical grounds — was the son of a prominent Florida politician, co-host Joy Behar delivered some blunt talk about Hunter Biden and the first daughter.
“It’s nepotism, and if you are going to talk about nepotism, look at Trump’s family — it’s all over the White House,” she exclaimed.
“That’s the problem,” co-host Sunny Hostin added at which point Navarro took over.
“We should be talking about nepotism in Washington. If you cleared the decks of everybody who was employed in a lobbying shop in Washington — the child of or married to a congressman — there would be no lobbyists left,” she explained.
“The one thing nobody is talking about is Ivanka Trump, after taking a role in the White House, who got all of these Chinese patents for things she had been begging to get before getting into the White House,” co-host Sunny Hostin interjected. “Nobody wants to talk about that!”
“I don’t know why,” Behar added. “The Democrats need to get tough.”
Watch below:
Legal experts are perplexed and expressing concern on the news Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly is under criminal investigation, walked into the White House just as the Judiciary Committee was passing Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.
CNN's Jim Sciutto and others posted this photo around 10:30 AM Friday morning:
Trump has been emboldened, not chastened, by impeachment. His personal attorney is at the WH right now after his trip to Ukraine to continue to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, the heart of this impeachment itself. And GOP is no longer lodging any protest. This is the reality for 2020. pic.twitter.com/Qhfs1CyJjD
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) on Friday went into deep denial when CNN's Manu Raju asked her if she thought it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to ask the head of a foreign government to launch an investigation into his rivals.
During an interview with Raju, the CNN reporter asked the Republican lawmaker, "Why is it ever OK for an American president to ask a foreign power to investigate a political rival?"
Lesko responded by completely denying Trump had ever done such a thing.