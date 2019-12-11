The View’s audience goes wild after guest host Chris Christie gets schooled on impeachment
New Jersey governor-turned-ABC News contributor Chris Christie filled in as guest co-host on “The View,” and the audience went wild when his impeachment defense was picked apart.
The former Republican governor insisted that impeachment was fizzling because Democrats had so far failed to attract bipartisan support, which he said ultimately doomed the impeachment of Bill Clinton.
“We’re at the point now where it was bipartisan,” Christie said, before becoming distracted by some backstage noise. “But with Clinton, it wasn’t bipartisan, so it didn’t work.”
Host Joy Behar said the situation was different with Clinton than Trump.
“He was sleeping with Lewinsky,” she said, winking. “This guy’s sleeping with Putin. It’s a little different.”
The audience cheered her wisecrack, and co-host Sunny Hostin set to work on Christie’s arguments.
“Isn’t it also a constitutional process, though?” Hostin said. “In my thought, it’s, you know, Congress is supposed to provide oversight. That’s the oversight function, and that’s why I don’t understand folks are saying it should be bipartisan, and this has become partisan.”
Christie tried to cut in, but Hostin laid out the evidence.
“I don’t understand why the facts of this are partisan,” she said. “I mean, who can’t see that the president of the United States pressured a foreign government to dig up dirt on his political opponent to inure to his benefit to affect our very democracy, and calls himself a patriot. He’s just a liar.”
The audience cheered as Christie sat for a long moment in stunned silence.
Trump’s education secretary overrides department findings on defrauded student borrowers: report
Although the Trump Administration has had a high turnover since 2017, one of the people who has remained is Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Trump’s education secretary, from 2017 to late 2019, has had more than her share of critics; some of them include college students, and a December 11 report by Cory Turner for NPR describes DeVos’ battle with recipients of student loans who say there were defrauded.
Turner reports, “These borrowers — more than 200,000 of them — say some for-profit colleges lied to them about their job prospects and the transferability of credits. They argue they were defrauded and that the Education Department should erase their federal student loan debt under a rule called ‘borrower defense.’”
MSNBC mutes Lindsey Graham for ‘hypocrisy’: He would be ‘screaming from rooftops’ if Dems were in bed with Russia
Sen. Lindsey Graham's passionate defense of President Donald Trump was cut short for MSNBC viewers on Wednesday when the network cut off the senior Republican senator.
Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, had granted himself all the time he wanted to rail against an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. elections.
But both CNN and MSNBC quickly dropped the chairman to focus on breaking news in the impeachment of the president.
On MSNBC, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) was asked to "fact check" her one-time colleague.
McCaskill said that Graham was behaving as a "good lawyer" for the president.
‘A bunch of crap!’ Lindsey Graham explodes over ‘salacious’ Russian prostitute allegations in Steele dossier
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) exploded during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over "salacious" claims in an opposition research dossier compiled on President Donald Trump.
The South Carolina Republican delivered a lengthy opening statement before Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz testified on his investigative report on the origins of the Russia probe, and Graham made numerous false statements before bearing down on the dossier author.