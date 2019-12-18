The View’s Meghan McCain gets schooled for insisting impeachment doesn’t matter
Meghan McCain argued that impeachment was too politically unpopular to pursue, and host Whoopi Goldberg set her straight.
The conservative “View” host wished Democrats would pursue a censure, which she insisted would draw Republican support, and then said Democrats had no plan for what they would do after voting to impeach in the House.
“I was talking to my friends last night who don’t follow politics, and I envy their lives deeply, they were under the impression that being impeached today means he’s out of office,” McCain said. “I had to explain he goes to trial, and then he won’t be able to run again, but the likelihood of it going to the Senate and passing through is almost nothing so, the politics of this, I don’t know where Democrats lie given that every polling from — whatever poll you read from, CNN on to the more conservative outlets show that the popularity is waning. I don’t think Democrats know what happens next.”
Goldberg told McCain she was missing the point of impeachment.
“I think Democrats will get what they want,” Goldberg said. “I think Democrats are going to get what they want, and I think that this is no longer about getting him out of office. It is putting on the record for everyone to see whether you agree with it or not, that we followed the directions that the founders have put down.”
“I guess what I’m saying is, regardless of whether he goes or not, the fact that we are as Americans entitled to question the actions of this man sitting in office and their job, Congress, Senate, their job is to say, if (the whistleblower) is saying something wrong, then we should make sure there’s not,” she added.
Breaking Banner
‘The president is the smoking gun’: Dem lawmaker shows how Trump gave them all the evidence they need
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) argued that President Donald Trump himself is the "smoking gun" as the House of Representatives debated impeachment on Wednesday.
Jayapal said, "this is a day of accountability and defending our democracy."
"The facts in front of us are clear. This president, Donald J. Trump, coerced a fragile foreign ally to investigate his political opponent and interfere in our elections and he leveraged critically needed, congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine," she explained.
"The president told us himself on national television exactly what he wanted from the phone call with President Zelinsky," she noted. "He came onto the White House lawn and he said, 'I wanted president Zelinsky to open an investigation into the Bidens.' He solicited foreign interference before. He is doing it now and he will do it again," she predicted.
Breaking Banner
‘SPEAK ENGLISH!’ Trump supporters explode after Dem lawmaker uses Spanish during impeachment debate
Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) announced his support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a speech that included both English and Spanish.
Correa, who represents a district that is majority Hispanic in Southern California, delivered his speech first in English and then in Spanish for the benefit of his Spanish-speaking constituents.
This bilingual speech did not sit well with many Trump supporters, however, and they seethed that the congressman would dare speak any language other than English on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Germany moves to ban gay ‘conversion therapy’
The German government on Wednesday signed off on a new law banning "conversion therapies" designed to force heterosexuality on homosexuals.
The legislation, set to be introduced next year, would see the practice made punishable with up to a year in prison and fines of up to 30,000 euros ($33,000).
"Homosexuality is not an illness, so the word 'therapy' is misleading," said health minister Jens Spahn, the architect of the law.
Once it is approved, Germany -- where there are an estimated 1,000 attempts a year to "re-educate" gay people -- would be only the second European country with such a ban after Malta passed similar legislation in 2016.