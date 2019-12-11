There’s not ‘a defense to be made’ for Trump — so Republicans want to get rid of impeachment fast: CNN analyst

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are debating whether or not to hold the shortest impeachment trial they can because they fear what President Donald Trump could turn it into.

Reports say that Republicans are thinking of not calling any witnesses to avoid the president’s demand to call former Vice President Joe Biden and his son as well as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

CNN’s Abbey Phillips said that Republicans are waiting for the directions the winds are blowing and watching for the ways the polls are and aren’t changing.

Her colleague, Susan Hennessey, explained that the next several weeks will be crucial for Trump to try and spin everything to his base and urge them not to actually read the articles of impeachment.

“Now, the president can try and minimize this but the articles of impeachment, the conduct alleged in those articles represent one of the most serious abuses or allegations of abuses of power we’ve seen in the history of the American presidency,” Hennessey continued. “And as we move to the Senate trial and that information starts to be presented in a cohesive format by the House impeachment managers, it’s going to be very, very difficult for President Trump to stay in this kind of counter-messaging.”

Gloria Borger recalled the past Christmas holiday when Trump was alone at the White House. She noted that Trump wants the impeachment trial over with and actually wanted Republicans to forgo their own holiday breaks to do his trial because he wants it over.

“He wants the theater,” said Borger. “He wants a show that people will watch. He’s not going to get it. Mitch McConnell doesn’t want a show.”

“Right, I think that’s why it’s so significant that the president does want this great show, reportedly, Senate Republicans are considering just trying to force going directly to a vote without any witnesses whatsoever, is a pretty big tell that they don’t believe there’s a defense to be made,” said Hennessey. “They just want to get it over with.”

Watch the video below: