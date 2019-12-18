‘They would never let him in the club’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe says impeachment will complete Trump’s lifelong rejection

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the one thing President Donald Trump truly cares about — his name brand — will be forever destroyed by impeachment, and he knows it.

The “Morning Joe” host recalled commuting into New York City from Connecticut on the West Side Highway and seeing high-rise condominiums bearing Trump’s name, but he said the president’s conduct in office has already wrecked that brand.

“One by one people have been so humiliated to be in a building with his name on it, they’ve demanded that the names get taken down,” Scarborough said. “In Chicago the same thing, remember that Trump Tower when they were having the Chicago, sort of that faux Chicago cancellation protest rally, the same thing. They’ve had to tear his name off because his name is now so toxic.”

Scarborough said the president’s bizarre letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi betrayed the feeling of rejection that Trump has always felt, as an outer-borough kid trying to make his way in Manhattan real estate.

“Donald’s entire life, and I’m not the first person who’s said this, can be explained by the fact that he’s an outer-boroughs guy that always wanted to be respected, always wanted to be beloved in Manhattan,” Scarborough said. “They never would let him in the doors. They would never let him in their country clubs, so he had to build his own.”

“They would never accept him,” Scarborough continued, “and Nancy Pelosi more than anyone is in that club that he always wanted to be in as a Democrat, through 2005, through 2006, through 2008 when he was giving money eight times to Hillary Clinton, when he was giving money to Eliot Spitzer, when he was giving money to Anthony Weiner, when he was giving money to any Democrat who would take his money. They would never let him in the club.”

“You see the intensity, the ferociousness of that anger and that rejection,” Scarborough concluded, “and now Nancy Pelosi hands him the ultimate rejection. Even as president you will never ever be seen the way you want to be seen because you can’t conduct yourself as a commander in chief should.”