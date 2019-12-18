‘They would never let him in the club’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe says impeachment will complete Trump’s lifelong rejection
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the one thing President Donald Trump truly cares about — his name brand — will be forever destroyed by impeachment, and he knows it.
The “Morning Joe” host recalled commuting into New York City from Connecticut on the West Side Highway and seeing high-rise condominiums bearing Trump’s name, but he said the president’s conduct in office has already wrecked that brand.
“One by one people have been so humiliated to be in a building with his name on it, they’ve demanded that the names get taken down,” Scarborough said. “In Chicago the same thing, remember that Trump Tower when they were having the Chicago, sort of that faux Chicago cancellation protest rally, the same thing. They’ve had to tear his name off because his name is now so toxic.”
Scarborough said the president’s bizarre letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi betrayed the feeling of rejection that Trump has always felt, as an outer-borough kid trying to make his way in Manhattan real estate.
“Donald’s entire life, and I’m not the first person who’s said this, can be explained by the fact that he’s an outer-boroughs guy that always wanted to be respected, always wanted to be beloved in Manhattan,” Scarborough said. “They never would let him in the doors. They would never let him in their country clubs, so he had to build his own.”
“They would never accept him,” Scarborough continued, “and Nancy Pelosi more than anyone is in that club that he always wanted to be in as a Democrat, through 2005, through 2006, through 2008 when he was giving money eight times to Hillary Clinton, when he was giving money to Eliot Spitzer, when he was giving money to Anthony Weiner, when he was giving money to any Democrat who would take his money. They would never let him in the club.”
“You see the intensity, the ferociousness of that anger and that rejection,” Scarborough concluded, “and now Nancy Pelosi hands him the ultimate rejection. Even as president you will never ever be seen the way you want to be seen because you can’t conduct yourself as a commander in chief should.”
An old quote from Susan Collins has resurfaced to haunt the GOP as impeachment looms
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is seen as one of the potential swing votes in the upcoming Senate trial of President Donald Trump. This means that not only does she have the power to deny Trump the complete support in of his own party, but she could have significant power to shape the course of the Senate trial itself.
Though she has split with the president occasionally on various issues, she also continually makes clear that she'd rather not make any hard choices if she can avoid it. She's been mocked for frequently expressing her concern or saying she's "troubled" by things the president does, while she avoids doing much if anything to curb his behavior. She's also facing extreme electoral pressure, as her seat is up in 2020 and she looks to be facing one of the toughest Senate races in the country.
Founders: Removal from office is not the only purpose of impeachment
As Congress considers formal charges of impeachment against President Donald Trump, they should consider words spoken at the Constitutional Convention, when the Founders explained that impeachment was intended to have many important purposes, not just removing a president from office.
A critical debate took place on July 20, 1787, which resulted in adding the impeachment clause to the U.S. Constitution. Benjamin Franklin, the oldest and probably wisest delegate at the Convention, said that when the president falls under suspicion, a “regular and peaceable inquiry” is needed.
‘Star Wars’ bows after 42 years as Carrie Fisher heads reunion
The last survivors of "Star Wars," created by George Lucas 42 years ago, reunite on the big screen for a final time Friday in the nostalgic conclusion to the epic "Skywalker saga" -- led by a screen legend who has departed this galaxy.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" serves as a swansong to the genre-defining, nine-film series for stalwarts such as Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and, in particular, the late Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia).
Thanks to some innovative repurposing of footage shot during the previous Star Wars installments, Fisher improbably remains at the center of a movie released three years after her death.