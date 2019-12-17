‘This is unhinged’: CNN’s John Avlon unnerved by Trump’s bonkers anti-impeachment letter to Pelosi

CNN’s John Avlon on Tuesday appeared genuinely unnerved by President Donald Trump’s angry and self-pitying letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over his impending impeachment.

After reading the six-page letter, in which the president accused Pelosi of lying about praying for him and then diagnosed her with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Avlon expressed real worry about the president’s mental state.

“This is unhinged,” he said. “This is an unhinged rant from the president of the United States on White House letterhead.”

Avlon then took the president to task for shamelessly lying about the impeachment process in his letter.

“He’s making a series of statements that are not true, that are reversals of fact,” he said. “This is the president of the United States dictating this to his staff, presumably over their objections and better judgement. This is unhinged.”

Watch the video below.