‘This is unhinged’: CNN’s John Avlon unnerved by Trump’s bonkers anti-impeachment letter to Pelosi
CNN’s John Avlon on Tuesday appeared genuinely unnerved by President Donald Trump’s angry and self-pitying letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over his impending impeachment.
After reading the six-page letter, in which the president accused Pelosi of lying about praying for him and then diagnosed her with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Avlon expressed real worry about the president’s mental state.
“This is unhinged,” he said. “This is an unhinged rant from the president of the United States on White House letterhead.”
Avlon then took the president to task for shamelessly lying about the impeachment process in his letter.
“He’s making a series of statements that are not true, that are reversals of fact,” he said. “This is the president of the United States dictating this to his staff, presumably over their objections and better judgement. This is unhinged.”
CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘This is almost like a letter Kim Jong-Un wrote’
CNN host Jake Tapper didn't spare President Donald Trump from the harshest of analogies for his six-page rage-filled letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
Tapper found the exaggerated embellishments in the letter "almost like a letter Kim Jong-Un wrote."
Jamie Raskin shoots down GOP anti-impeachment arguments one by one at impeachment hearing
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Tuesday make an impassioned speech before the House Rules Committee in which he shot down Republican arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Raskin started off by debunking the argument that the president cannot be impeached because the articles of impeachment issued against him do not explicitly say that he broke the law.
"We are not criminal prosecutors prosecuting a criminal defendant in court to send to jail," he said. "That's not what we're doing. We're members of Congress. We're working to protect the country against a president who is committing high crimes and misdemeanors -- that is, constitutional offenses against the people of the country."