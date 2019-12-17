‘This speech will earn him a spot in hell’: GOP’s Doug Collins torched for ‘lying’ about Trump impeachment

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) yelled and whined through a speech attacking impeachment before the House Rules Committee.

The Georgia Republican griped about the impeachment process and complained President Donald Trump’s civil rights had been violated, and social media users heaped scorn and derision on him.

It is amazing to me that @RepDougCollins claims to be a pastor. If he actually believed in God he would know that his current speech in the rules committee would earn him a spot in hell. So not only has he betrayed his country but his so called religion as well. — Quixotic Fool (@Quixotic_Moron) December 17, 2019

Cry baby @RepDougCollins had to be the 1 the @GOP sent as their representative to the Rules committee. OMG he is a whinny bastard! His voice makes me physically ILL! — AWM (@AaronMa64248558) December 17, 2019

Is anyone else watching the House Rules Committee on C-SPAN right now? Collins is yelling ….I’m trying not to kill my computer. — anne morrison #ImpeachTheMF (@JagbusAnne) December 17, 2019

The Tyranny of a Clock and a Calendar sounds like the name of every Dali painting. https://t.co/rYemnNCE8L — Steve M. (@nomoremister) December 17, 2019

Rep Collins at Rules Committee, not addressing why the WH blocked staff from testifying. Answer that question, one can only assume guilty as charged. — USA3475 (@USA003475) December 17, 2019

Doug Collins at the House Rules Committee…and always pic.twitter.com/QEBkfCz0kE — Liberty (@LibertySJustice) December 17, 2019

Rep. Collins has spent almost his entire opening statement in the Rules Committee claiming that the House hearings were unfair. Americans disagree: https://t.co/p3Dnbm1sM7 pic.twitter.com/mAoiHkBpPq — Obama Economic Legacy (@DemDifference) December 17, 2019

Collins is whining in the Rules Committee about having to defend this President. His favorite talking point of “Clock and Calendar”. We are Republicans and don’t fall for the line “there is no there, there”. The gas-lighting continues.#ImpeachmentEve#ImpeachAndRemove#RIPTruth — RetiredNavyVet (@RetiredNavyVet1) December 17, 2019

Has no one ever explained to Doug Collins that time is the same, whether you measure it in small increments or in larger ones? — RomanHoratio (@RomanHoratio) December 17, 2019

@RepDougCollins you know we can’t indict a president. You also know he is obstructed this process. You know the house has the right to state the rules. That does not give the president the right to obstruct Congress. That alone is impeachable. Otherwise there’s no oversight — Robyn Tilson (@RobynTilson) December 17, 2019

Anyone else wish the chairman of the Rules Committee would tell crybaby Dougie Collins to lower his whine level by about 50 decibels ?

Lies & distraction get even more annoying when they are screamed at you. — Jason Bourne (@TheOriginalWTH) December 17, 2019

Rep Collins sounding like he hit a Double Espresso b4 entering the #RulesCommittee . Nothing bout the charges , All about Process. Another #WeakGOPProcessArguement is not what’s needed. Men in the #GOP need to be Men & not Cowards. #ImpeachmentEve #TuesdayThoughts #MorningJoe — NeuYoRicanSoul 🇵🇷 (@NeuYoRicanSoul) December 17, 2019

@RepDougCollins offering no defense of the president, arguing process. Very sad. If this president has some exculpatory evidence, let the people testify. We want to hear if the president is innocent. #impeachment #rulescommittee — S. Sadowsky (@sjsadow) December 17, 2019

Now that I know that @RepDougCollins is a former preacher, this all makes sense His sermon in front if the Rules Committee sounds exactly like a Preacher feeding his flock a crock of… It’s time to take back the Senate & really get down to cleaning House! pic.twitter.com/PSfLXMJYkG — Brian Germann (@BriansNewHeart) December 17, 2019

Bearing false witness is a sin, bro. Repent or something like that. — 🇺🇸 gooder ⚓️ Boomer 🌊 thinking ☮️ (@ThinkingGooder) December 17, 2019

Listening to Doug Collins rant about the “tyranny of the clock & the calendar” in the Rules Committee, it occurs to me he’s had many dozens of opportunities to talk about impeachment & has uttered the same 1000 words every time. What would he do with a more deliberative process? — Ed Kilgore (@ed_kilgore) December 17, 2019

I do know one thing that will happen after this week’s impeachment vote: We won’t have to listen to @RepDougCollins anymore. I turned my TV volume down to 1 and he was still to loud. So, I’m now listening to him on the Rules Committee Hearing on Mute. He sounds much better. — LindaC (@LDCDee) December 17, 2019