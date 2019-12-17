Quantcast
‘This speech will earn him a spot in hell’: GOP’s Doug Collins torched for ‘lying’ about Trump impeachment

2 hours ago

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) yelled and whined through a speech attacking impeachment before the House Rules Committee.

The Georgia Republican griped about the impeachment process and complained President Donald Trump’s civil rights had been violated, and social media users heaped scorn and derision on him.

Trump whines about ‘very ugly’ impeachment in self-pitying letter to Nancy Pelosi

7 mins ago

December 17, 2019

President Donald Trump has sent a self-pitying letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in which he accused her of having "cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!"

In his letter to Pelosi, the president also accused her of "offending the Founding Fathers" and attacked her for saying that she regularly prays for the president.

"It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!" the president fumed.

Trump then complained that Democrats were impeaching him for a "totally innocent" phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden at a time when military aid to the country was being withheld.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew is now ‘reevaluating’ his life after switching from Democrat to Republican

11 mins ago

December 17, 2019

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ) said that he's switching parties to the GOP amid conflicts over the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Now it seems the split with his party is more about his personal life than the president.

“I’m reevaluating my life and my thoughts," Van Drew told Philadelphia Inquirer national political reporter Jonathan Tamari.

Mitch McConnell says Republicans will vote to dismiss impeachment charges after opening remarks

56 mins ago

December 17, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday that Republicans may seek to dismiss impeachment charges against President Donald Trump after hearing opening statements in a Senate trial.

McConnell made the remarks from the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon. The Majority Leader said that he was using the 1999 Senate trial of President Bill Clinton as a model for a proposed trial of Trump.

In doing so, McConnell suggested that a motion to dismiss would be put forth by Republicans after opening statements.

BREAKING: Mitch McConnell just said that the Senate will dismiss impeachment after opening arguments.

