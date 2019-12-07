Trump announces Rudy Giuliani ‘wants to go before Congress’ and testify about his Ukraine dealings

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, wanted to testify before Congress.

Speaking to reporters as he departed for a Republican fundraiser in Florida, Trump praised the former New York City mayor.

“Rudy, as you know, has been one of the great crime fighters of the last 50 years,” Trump said of his lawyer, who is reportedly under federal investigation for breaking the law.

“And, he did get back from Europe just recently and I know — he has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress and say, and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice,” Trump said.

Guiliani was in Ukraine to push a conspiracy theory started by Russian military intelligence that it was Ukraine — not Russia — that intervened in the 2016 presidential election.

Watch: