Trump approvingly tweets out GOP’s Doug Collins admitting president abused his power

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) conceded that President Donald Trump had abused his power and Congress, but insisted he shouldn’t be impeached because all other presidents had engaged in the same corruption.

The president approvingly tweeted out Collins’ remarks from Wednesday’s episode of “Fox & Friends,” making the statement something of a confession just hours before the House of Representatives begins debating his impeachment.

“They just wanted to get at the president,” Trump tweeted. “They had no intention of having a proper investigation. They couldn’t find any crimes so they did a vague abuse of power and abuse of Congress, which every administration from the beginning has done.”

Democratic lawmakers, historians and hundreds of legal experts have concluded that Trump’s actions toward Ukraine were an unprecedented effort by a president to invite foreign interference in a U.S. election, and his corrupt efforts were compounded by his efforts to block congressional oversight.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Say a PRAYER!’ Trump tweets and deletes frenzied rant against impeachment

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump started off Wednesday so worked up about his looming impeachment that he couldn't even type.

The president tweeted and deleted a brief rant against impeachment, and then reposted a similar outburst with the typos corrected and more capitalized words.

"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" Trump tweeted. "A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

It’s a very bad week for Donald Trump — but don’t forget that he will do absolutely anything to win

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Donald Trump will likely be impeached by the House of Representatives for high crimes and misdemeanors against the United States Constitution, American democracy and the rule of law. Even though Trump will certainly be acquitted in the Senate by his Republican minions, his impeachment is long overdue and very much earned.

On Sunday night, the House Judiciary Committee released its 658-page impeachment report, summarizing Trump's crimes:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: GOP group will troll Trump and his defenders with Wednesday Fox & Friends ad

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

A Republican group will air an ad Wednesday morning supporting impeachment during President Donald Trump's favorite television program.

Rule of Law, a conservative group critical of the president, produced a spot showing GOP lawmakers standing up against Richard Nixon when he refused to comply with congressional subpoenas in 1974, as Trump has done this year, reported the Huffington Post.

“Now President Trump refuses to comply with Congressional subpoenas,” says the voiceover. “Will today’s Republican Party defend the president’s obstruction or defend the rule of law?”

Continue Reading
 
 