Trump blasted by former White House ethics chief for attacking his own FBI director

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at FBI director Christopher Wray on Twitter for endorsing DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report debunking the Republican claim that the FBI “spied” on Trump’s 2016 campaign. “The current director,” tweeted Trump, will “never be able to fix” the “badly broken” FBI.

Trump’s remark, and possible threat to Wray’s job, drew outrage from former White House ethics official Walter Shaub:

The history books will note that he fired not only an FBI Director but also an Attorney General for allowing an investigation of his campaign. Now he’s attacking another FBI Director for not being supporting of conspiracy theories about that investigation. https://t.co/6pqjShuP8k — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 10, 2019

Shaub directed the Office of Government Ethics early in Trump’s administration, but repeatedly clashed with White House officials and Republicans in Congress. He has since left to work for the watchdog group Campaign Legal Center.