Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump blasted by former White House ethics chief for attacking his own FBI director

Published

4 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at FBI director Christopher Wray on Twitter for endorsing DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report debunking the Republican claim that the FBI “spied” on Trump’s 2016 campaign. “The current director,” tweeted Trump, will “never be able to fix” the “badly broken” FBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s remark, and possible threat to Wray’s job, drew outrage from former White House ethics official Walter Shaub:

Shaub directed the Office of Government Ethics early in Trump’s administration, but repeatedly clashed with White House officials and Republicans in Congress. He has since left to work for the watchdog group Campaign Legal Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News hosts blasted for ‘cherry-picking’ IG report to spin it as a win for Trump: ‘They owe us an apology’

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday morning, CNN host Alisyn Camerota dropped the hammer on Fox News for spinning the Justice Department inspector general report that absolved the department of any conspiracy against Donald Trump, instead saying that it was an indictment of the department.

Joined by CNN contributor, ex-Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) and CNN host Brian Stelter, Camerota shared Fox clips from Monday night featuring hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and marveled at the obvious lies.

"Let's go back to reality-world instead of upside-down world right now," host Camerota smirked after rolling the clips, "which is what we just played a montage of. Charlie, when you hear, you know, the talking points from obviously the Trump cheerleaders as well as some of your former Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, do they -- when Hannity says everything we've been reporting for years has been dead on accurate, we were right every step of the way, and the report completely negates that, do they believe that? Why are they saying that?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Did Trump just signal he may fire ‘current’ FBI director hours before meeting Russian foreign minister?

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump attacked his FBI director hours ahead of his White House meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, and other social media users noticed a big coincidence.

The president turned on Christopher Wray in an early morning Twitter rant after the FBI director broke with Attorney General William Barr and agreed the Justice Department's inspector general had found no evidence of wrongdoing at the start of the Russia probe.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Political Madness!’ Trump melts down over pending articles of impeachment release

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump started off Tuesday morning in a frothy rage -- hours before Democrats were scheduled to release two articles of impeachment.

House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and Trump raged against the constitutional process that's consuming his presidency.

"To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness!#2020Election," Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 