Trump fires back at Chris Wray after the FBI Director sharply breaks with the president on IG report

Donald Trump snarled at his own FBI director on Tuesday morning after the law enforcement official backed the so-called “Horowitz report” — breaking ranks with the president and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote: “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

You can see the tweet below: