Trump fires back at Chris Wray after the FBI Director sharply breaks with the president on IG report

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump snarled at his own FBI director on Tuesday morning after the law enforcement official backed the so-called “Horowitz report” — breaking ranks with the president and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote: “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

You can see the tweet below:


Trump fires back at Chris Wray after the FBI Director sharply breaks with the president on IG report

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Morning Joe panel scorches Barr investigator Durham as a 'PR hack for a failed reality TV show host'

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

An extensive segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning discussing Attorney General Bill Barr dismissing his own department's inspector general report showing no "Deep State" conspiracy against Donald Trump, turned to Barr's hand-selected investigator John Durham's intrusive statement late in the day.

McConnell shredded for lying about 'impeachment obsession' slowing Senate's work

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Democrats have called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's hypocrisy on a stalled legislative agenda.

The Kentucky Republican accuses the Democratic minority of holding up legislation and failing to do their jobs as the House conducts impeachment hearings, and taunted them to help him pass GOP-backed bills, reported Newsweek.

We’re a few weeks from the end of 2019 and Congress is feeling the impact from months of Democrat heel-dragging. The impeachment obsession has brought us into December with core, routine governing duties still unfulfilled. It is past time to get serious and pass these key bills.

